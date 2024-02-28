Teleperformance, the Klarna effect? -February 28, 2024 at 11:30 AM.

Teleperformance in Paris fell 15% to EUR 113.40 in mid-morning, before bookings eased. Around midday, it sank 25% below the 100 EUR mark.

Traders cited the publication of a press release from Klarna, which appeared yesterday, that reports on the performance of its artificial intelligence powered by OpenAI. According to Swedish fintech, its assistant, for one month, has 2.3 million conversations, which will make it possible to carry out “equivalent to the work of 700 full-time agents“, with satisfaction rates similar to human agents.”It is more accurate in resolving issues, resulting in a 25% reduction in repeat requests“, assures Klarna, which claims that it is fast and could allow it to increase its profits by 40 million dollars in 2024.

“This AI breakthrough in customer interaction means better experiences at better prices for our customers, more interesting challenges for our employees and higher returns for our investors.“, declared Sebastian Siemiatkowski, quoted in the press release.

AI versus call centers

The announcement confirms the tumultuous relationship between AI and call center platform companies. This is not the first time such an episode has happened in recent months.

The decline in Teleperformance shares, however, occurred in the morning, despite the press release being dated the previous day. Competitors such as Concentrics do not appear to have been unduly affected in the pre-opening. A rumor can therefore be refined.