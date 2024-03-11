“We are tired of it at the end, VAR exists! » President Valdemar Keita criticizes arbitration

As the Velodrome celebrated a fifth win in as many matches for Jean-Louis Gasset’s gang on Sunday evening, the people of Nantes were crying scandal. In question, according to him, two penalties forgotten by VAR in full digestion. The first, for a possible foul by Chancel Mbemba on Moses Simon (36th), the second after a strike by Mostafa Mohamed was pushed back by the same Mbemba with his hand in the 50th minute of the game, when Ouma led the score but faced attacks. Canary

In both cases, the VAR referee did not decide that his on-field counterpart, Maxime Lataxier, had made a clear error of judgment. That drove Nantes president Valdemar Keita, captured by broadcaster Prime Video’s cameras in the corridors of the velodrome after the match, mad.

“VAR exists! At the end he’s tired of it, he’s tired of it, he’s upset when he returns to the locker room following the match officials. Two (wrong) hands like that, television only talks about it. It’s unbelievable to watch! Never check VAR. New technology is of no use if you don’t use it. Honestly, he’s tired of it. Honestly, you’re tired of these guys, who even look down on you. »

“It is reprehensible”, Judge Gorvanek

Moments later, in a press conference, coach Jocelyn Gorvanek would first choose to salute the “very good match of his players”, before returning to tasks that in his opinion were more than controversial. “We deserved to get back on the scoreboard. If we did not succeed, it was firstly because we were not skilled enough but also because we were denied two clear penalties, he explained. The one that stepped on his feet on Moses Simon in the first period and especially the quadruple hand in the second period have things to say. It is inconceivable that VAR did not call Mr. Lataxier. »

An opinion shared by former arbitrator Said Engimi, now a consultant with our colleagues. team : “I see a player who is not in a natural position, because he puts his whole body, including his hands, in opposition to prevent the ball from going to the goal. In my humble opinion, there was a penalty. »

What the former number 10 of OM and FC Nantes also criticizes is the sensational match after receiving video assistance with variable geometry. “This disorder arises from many situations that give rise to debate on controversial images. One time they will see, one time no, one time they will think there is a hand, one time no. It creates frustration, the Nantes coach continued. I rarely Talked to the referee from afar and he gave me a yellow. It’s reprehensible. If they don’t understand that there can be some irritation… they’re doing it to give themselves pseudo-authority, it’s not good. We’ve had a lot of incomprehensible decisions. There was a match, I want to talk about it.