Mercato: The drama at FC Nantes, revealed behind the scenes

Published on March 17, 2024 at 10:45 pm – Updated on March 17, 2024 at 10:46 pm.



One necklace too many. During the 26th day of Ligue 1, FC Nantes hosted the opponent for the maintenance, RC Strasbourg. Already a decisive match to stay alive in the Elite, which tilted in favor of Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg, winner over Beaujoir (3-1). This Sunday, Nantes is 16th and the play-offs, and Jocelyn Gorvanek is no longer the coach of Nantes. The people behind these thunderous scenes are known.

came last November, Jocelyn Gorvanek Give up already FC Nantes. This is the second coach to be sacked Nantes This season, after the departure of Pierre Aristoy. Antoine Combauer will take over the reins of the club and begin maintenance operations.

Kombouaré returns to Nantes!

Ten months after his departure from FC Nantes, replaced by Pierre Aristoy, Antoine Comboire will become a coach FC Nantes. Heavily linked with the Nantes club, which announced him as a player in 1983, the French technician will sign a contract until the end of the season, with an automatic two-season extension in the event of his retention. canary.

The arrival was completed in a few hours