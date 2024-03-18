Washington is awaiting clarification after the sudden end of military cooperation

The junta that came to power in Niger in a July 26 coup condemned the agreement with the United States on Saturday, “with immediate effect.”.

Military cooperation between the United States and Niger is mutually beneficial, Washington said Monday, indicating it was awaiting clarification after the ruling junta announced it was ending it. The military regime, which came to power in Niger in a coup on July 26, announced in a press release read on national television on Saturday evening that it had condemned. “with immediate effect” Military Cooperation Agreement with the United States.

The statement came shortly after a US delegation headed by General Michael Langley, the top US military commander for Africa, and several senior civilian officials left the country. “We are in touch with the transitional authorities to seek clarification of their comments and discuss future steps”State Department spokesman Vedant Patel explained. “Our partnership with West African countries on security is mutually beneficial and aims to achieve what we believe are common objectives to detect, prevent and reduce terrorist violence and to create an environment conducive to economic and social development”he added.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said there was a US delegation “direct and clear” About American concerns about rebellion. “We were disturbed by the path Niger has taken”she told reporters. “US Officials Raise Concerns About Niger’s Potential Ties to Russia and Iran”.. Sabrina Singh however clarified that “long” Also focused on discussions “A way to chart a new course of cooperation, emphasizing the importance of respecting Niger’s sovereignty and the concerns of both sides.”

Niger moves closer to the Kremlin

The head of the military regime in power in Niger, General Abdurrahmane Tiani, his “Congratulations” Vladimir Putin, after being re-elected, confirmed his desire to strengthen them “Already excellent relations” with his country.

After coming to power, the junta quickly demanded the departure of troops from former French colonial powers, such as its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, also governed by the military, and moved closer to the Kremlin.

The United States has about 1,000 troops in Niger, engaged in anti-jihadist fighting in the Sahel, and a large drone base in Agadez (north). US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made a rare visit to Niger a year ago to try to drum up support for President-elect Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since the coup.