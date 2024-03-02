LIVE – War in Ukraine: “No Franco-German clash”, assures Stefan Sjörn
The head of French diplomacy believes there is no division between France and Germany, despite clear differences between President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz over Ukraine.
Investigation of possible tapping
The German Defense Ministry said on Saturday it was investigating possible wiretapping of confidential discussions between its top air force officers on the war in Ukraine.
“We are investigating whether communications linked to the air force have been tapped, military counter-intelligence (BAMAD) has taken all necessary steps,” a ministry spokesman told AFP.
The case emerged after Russian social media accounts close to the Kremlin broadcast what strongly resembled recordings of conversations between German officials, according to German media.
The latter particularly hypothesizes the use by Ukrainian forces of long-range Taurus missiles, German production, talking about their possible impact, especially if they target targets such as the Crimean bridge connecting the Kerch peninsula, Crimea, in the west, and Russian territory.
“No Franco-German Conflict”
“There is no Franco-German clash, we agree on 80% of the topics”, Stefan Sjörn assured in a daily interview. world Published on Saturday.
At a time when a vital envelope of over $60 billion is blocked in the United States, the most visible bones of concern currently concern the nature of aid to Ukraine in the face of a Russian steamroller.
During a support conference for Kiev hosted by Paris on Monday, the French head of state appeared to attack countries such as Germany, which have long been reluctant to deliver certain heavy weapons to Kiev.
“I spoke with my German counterpart, Annalena Berbock, we will see each other next Tuesday in Paris. There is a desire to talk to each other,” Stefan Sjörn continued. “There is no drama because we have the same objective of supporting Ukraine,” he also underlined.
Two killed in Russian drone attack in Ukraine
Russian drone attacks killed at least two people in Ukraine’s Kharkiv (north-east) and Odessa (south) regions between Friday and Saturday night, Kyiv authorities reported.
A young man was killed and several others, including a three-year-old child, were injured when a Russian drone struck an apartment building in the port city of Odessa, officials said.
“A three-year-old child suffered an abrasion on his leg and is under medical supervision,” declared the governor of the region, Oleg Kiper, who also reported that six adults were injured.
A house was hit by a drone in the village of Veliki Burluk, about 100 kilometers from Kharkiv, resulting in a fire. The body of a 76-year-old man was recovered from the rubble, police said.
Thousands of people attended the funeral of Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, Alexei Navalny, who died in Moscow on Friday, February 16 under troubled circumstances in prison on March 1. Police took action during the day “At least 67 arrests in sixteen cities”According to the specialized NGO OVD-Info, during rallies in tribute to the former anti-corruption activist, including six in the Russian capital.
Emmanuel Macron will bring together the heads of the main parties at the Elysee on Thursday morning for talks “Situation in Ukraine”AFP learned from the presidency and several political leaders.
France is doing everything possible to avoid the collapse of Ukraine without going to war with Russia, the head of French diplomacy insisted. “All we’re doing is avoiding war and obviously not adding a level of anxiety to the French.”Stéphane Sejourne assured, asked about the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine mentioned earlier in the week by the French president.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security agreement with Ukraine on Friday, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kharkiv, the country’s second city battling Russian aggression.
Russian diplomatic chief Sergei Lavrov began a two-day visit to Turkey on Friday, whose leaders are once again trying to bring Russian and Ukrainian officials around the table. The Russian Foreign Minister took part in the diplomatic forum in Antalya (South), the annual meeting to which countries friendly to Ankara are invited, where he met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
