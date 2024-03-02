LIVE – War in Ukraine: “No Franco-German clash”, assures Stefan Sjörn

The German Defense Ministry said on Saturday it was investigating possible wiretapping of confidential discussions between its top air force officers on the war in Ukraine.

“We are investigating whether communications linked to the air force have been tapped, military counter-intelligence (BAMAD) has taken all necessary steps,” a ministry spokesman told AFP.

The case emerged after Russian social media accounts close to the Kremlin broadcast what strongly resembled recordings of conversations between German officials, according to German media.

The latter particularly hypothesizes the use by Ukrainian forces of long-range Taurus missiles, German production, talking about their possible impact, especially if they target targets such as the Crimean bridge connecting the Kerch peninsula, Crimea, in the west, and Russian territory.