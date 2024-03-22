Three doubts for Deschamps in his line-up against Germany

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

The big shock at the Grupma Stadium this Saturday at 9pm as part of the preparations for the upcoming Euro 2024. Didier Deschamps’ French team just acknowledged host country Germany in a poster that will look pretty cool. A chance for the Blues to test themselves against XXL opposition and inevitably, the Blues coach will be looking to field the best possible team. According to the information received from the team, three doubts remain in the eleven.

Maignan holder, it smells good

The first concerns the goalkeeper. Will Mike Magnan play, hampered by a hamstring problem? The trend is positive after the particular session conducted this Thursday without any errors. Another question, the choice of a hinge with hesitation between Pavard, the man in form, and Konate with his automaticity, to accompany the submechanics at the forefront. Finally, the third suspicion is a further search for confirmation. Will Warren Zaire-Emery really be Griezmann’s “replacement” in the starting lineup? This is a big trend when Marcus Thuram will actually be picked at number nine over Giroud.

A possible composition of the blues : Maignan – Koundé, Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez – Zaire-Emery, Tchouaméni, Rabiot – Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé