Warning for rain and thunderstorms in western Cuba this weekend

The Forecast Center of the Cuban Meteorological Institute has issued an early warning notice due to the high probability of rain and storms in western Cuba this weekend.

Because of its importance, Cuban Directory Fully reproduces Note from the center.

Early warning notice number 1

Date: March 20, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM

…high chance of rain and storms in western Cuba this weekend…

Forecast models show an extratropical low forming between the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico and the southern United States on Friday the 22nd, with an associated cold front that will move eastward.

Ahead of this system, a set of prefrontal clouds will develop with strong rain and thunderstorm activity, moving eastward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and western Cuba by early morning and early Saturday morning. 2. 3.

With the advance of this system, there will be rain, showers and thunderstorms, which may become strong and intense in some places in the west.

In areas of rain and precipitation, strong winds, hail and strong electrical activity, as well as low-lying and low-lying areas can cause flooding.

A cold front associated with this extratropical low will move into western areas on Saturday evening the 23rd, bringing rain, showers and a few thunderstorms in its wake.

These weather conditions will later move towards central provinces and further weaken over eastern region on Sunday 24th.

The Institute of Meteorology’s Forecast Center is closely monitoring these weather conditions and this information will be incorporated into weather forecasts and special advisories as necessary.