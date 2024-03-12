Deportation from US: Mistake in key step of Latino immigration process, sent back to his country (VIDEO)





One of the greatest fears of immigrants living in the United States is deportation. To avoid this problem, you must ensure that you carry out all the appropriate procedures and follow the requirements of the process to obtain permanent residence to the letter. And any mistake, no matter how small, can mean deportation from that country, as happened to one person who failed a key step before the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). Acronym in English).

“My husband was deported from the United States,” was the title chosen by Colombian Geivy Santana, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, to caption a video she published on her TikTok account @geivysantana, in which she details told He experienced the episode with a member of his family. Although she is not the protagonist of the story, she revealed the difficult situation another woman faced a few weeks ago.

Last week, she and her husband traveled with her brother-in-law to North Carolina, more specifically the city of Charlotte, to have her first hearing in immigration court. “When we arrived, he came in alone. I waited outside with my husband and we took the opportunity to talk to the people there,” she recalled. It was then that they started chatting with a young woman who explained the ordeal she was going through.

“She told us that her husband was killed in her country and then she decided to immigrate to the United States. Gradually, she was able to bring her two daughters. Once in the country, she found a partner with whom she lived. One day , the man was ‘drunk’ and when he set out to drive, he went off the pavement with his vehicle,” he said.

It was then that “police officers spotted him, reviewed his documents and discovered that he had a deportation order because he had not made his first court appearance.” “I was very sad for the woman, because they deported her husband and she was left here alone with a young son and her two other daughters, who are already 18 and still do not have papers, ” he finished the joke.

Advice to avoid deportation: “If you want to get your papers, don’t stop doing it”

First, Givi Santana highlighted the importance of attending the first immigration hearing. “I don’t understand why people are afraid to go to court in the first place if nothing is going to happen to them there. What they do there is tell them that they have the right to present their case to an immigration judge (…), he asserted.

On the other hand, he also indicated that “it is necessary to choose good lawyers, because there are many people who take advantage of people, who take a lot of money from them and who do absolutely nothing for their cases.” So, he advises, before hiring a professional, check their history on the internet or ask others. “Do not let yourself be deceived, it is very unfair,” he stressed.

