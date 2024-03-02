USA
You can get up to $500 if you shop at Walmart: Here’s who’s eligible
Chicago, Illinois.- Those who shop at Walmart in Chicago or the suburbs can join Class action lawsuit seeking refunds for customers.
According to the lawsuit filed in Florida, Consumers paid more than the lowest advertised price For the following products:
- Meat, poultry, pork and seafood productss (known as “burden goods”)
- Orange, grapefruit, tangerine and ship orangel Organics sold in bulk mesh or plastic bags (called “bagged citrus”)
The deadline for Walmart to join the lawsuit is June 5, 2024
How Much Will Walmart Refunds Affect Consumers?
- $10: If the approved claimant does not have the receiptsPurchase receipts or other documents, but certificates of existence bought Up to 50 “weighted goods and/or bagged citrus” In person at a Walmart store during the class period.
- $15: If the approved claimant does not have the receiptsPurchase receipts or other documents, but certificates of existence 51 to 75 “Bulky and/or bagged citrus” purchased In person at a Walmart store during the litigation period
- $20: If the approved claimant does not have the receipts, Proof of purchase or other documents, but certificates of being 76 and up to 100 Purchases of “Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus” In person at a Walmart store during the class period,
- $500: If the approved claimant has receipts, Proof of purchase or other supporting documents: Each “Weighted goods and/or bagged citrus” Purchased in person at a Walmart store during the class period, and the amount paid for each “Weighted and/or bagged citrus”: You will be entitled to receive 2% of the total cost of the weighted good and/or bagged citrus, up to a limit of five hundred dollars ($500.00).
