Vietnamese President Vo Van Thung resigned after a year in power

Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thung has submitted his resignation after just one year in office, the communist country’s government announced on Wednesday (March 20), as it embarks on a massive anti-corruption purge.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the president pleaded guilty “Violations and Defects”And his resignation was accepted by the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party.

The 53-year-old’s stunning downfall comes as Vietnam experiences deep political upheaval, with his predecessor also ousted as part of an anti-corruption campaign that saw several ministers sacked and prominent company chief executives accused of fraud and corruption.

Vo Van Thuong rape “rules” Uncertain, and did not set an example as head of state, VNA reported. “Comrade Vo Van Thuong’s transgressions and failures have been discredited by public opinion affecting the party, the state and his own reputation”Added VNA. “Fully aware of his responsibility to the party, the state and the people, he has submitted his resignation from the tasks assigned to him. » The National Assembly, which strictly follows instructions from party officials, will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday to confirm the resignation.

Resignation of his predecessor

Vietnam is ruled by the Communist Party. The authoritarian regime is officially headed by the party’s general secretary, president and prime minister, with key decisions being made by the Politburo, which currently has 16 members. Although the president is the head of state, the ruling party’s general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong, is considered the architect of the anti-corruption campaign, which is popular with public opinion. Vietnamese.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is expected to take over until a permanent replacement is in place. Vo Van Thuong became president on March 2, 2023, following the surprise resignation of his predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, an unusual event in Vietnam, where stability is emphasized and political changes are carefully orchestrated. Before Nguyen Xuan Phuc, only one other Vietnamese president resigned for health reasons.

When he took office a year ago, Vo Van Thung announced himself “Determined to Fight Corruption” And he was believed to be close to the party’s general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong.

No details have been released about the reasons for Vo Van Thuong’s departure.

But earlier in the month, the Ministry of Public Security announced it was expanding an investigation into an infrastructure development company in three provinces, including Quang Ngai (center), where Vo Van Thung was previously party leader. The ministry said the Fook Son company was suspected of falsifying its accounts to evade taxes and its investigators arrested nine people, including five Quang Ngai officials.

