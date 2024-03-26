A UN resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” has not yet had any effect in Gaza or Doha.

Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued on Tuesday 26 March, despite the first resolution adopted by the United Nations (UN) a day earlier. “Immediate Ceasefire”. That would be, its Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said after the vote, “unforgivable” to ignore it. Despite mounting international pressure, including the United States, which abstained in the vote on the resolution, Israel intends to continue its military operations with the declared objectives of destroying Hamas and freeing the 130 hostages still held by the Islamist group.

Israel continues bombing and military operations against hospitals

A Palestinian inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 26, 2024. Mohamed Salem / Reuters

Israeli army Claimed attacks on over sixty targets for 24 hours throughout the Gaza Strip. Tunnels, rocket firing sites and Hamas terrorist bases were targeted, including in the town of Khan Younes, she said, adding that rocket fire was reported in southern Israel. Operations are also underway at al-Shifa hospitals in Gaza City, where the Israeli army says it has killed more than 170 Hamas fighters since March 18, and al-Amal in Khan Yunis, surrounded by tanks.

In the same 24 hours, Hamas’ health ministry announced the deaths of 81 additional people. An Israeli strike on Monday evening pulverized a building in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, killing at least 16 people, including nine children, according to an Associated Press reporter who saw the bodies and was able to consult hospital records.

A house destroyed by Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 26, 2024. Fatima Shabair/AP

Other deaths occurred during humanitarian aid drops. According to Hamas, 18 people died, drowned or during the stampede, while trying to retrieve food parachuted north of the enclave. Military planes have been dropping pallets for several weeks, with support from countries such as the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Egypt and Jordan. The British Army also announced on Tuesdayfalling down “More than 10 tons of food products”. The Hamas government called “Cease airdrop operations immediately” and requested for the opening “quick” Access to land for assistance. According to the Hamas government, the human toll in the war now stands at 32,414 dead, mostly civilians, and more than 74,780 wounded.

“Important aid is blocked, lives are lost, dignity is violated”

According to Hamas, 18 people died, drowned or during the stampede while trying to retrieve food parachuted north of the enclave on Tuesday, March 26. Stringer/Reuters

In the devastated Palestinian enclave, some 2.4 million men, women and children are at risk of famine, the UN warns. UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, says it has enough funding for that. “Operations till the end of May”, according to his boss, Philip Lazzarini. Many donors withheld their funding after Israeli allegations that some staff members had participated in Hamas attacks. Since then, some of them, such as Canada, Australia, Finland and Sweden, have resumed their contributions.

Israel, which has imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, has informed the UN that it will no longer allow UNRWA food convoys to enter through crossing points in the north. A quarter of 40 humanitarian aid missions were blocked there between March 1 and 22, according to UNICEF spokesman James Elder. “Important aid is blocked, lives are lost, dignity is violated”Mr. Elder said.

The situation has reached new heights when it comes to “the darkest chapters in human historyhe added. Yesterday, UNICEF sat down with the teenagers, many of whom said they were so desperate they wanted the nightmare to end so badly they hoped they would be killed..

After the UN resolution, diplomatic attention returns to Qatar

The text was voted on at the UN on Monday “Demand for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” – which started two weeks ago – next “Bring about a permanent ceasefire”And “Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”. It was adopted by 14 votes in favor and one abstention: of the United States. Israel’s historic ally, Washington, had until then opposed the term “ceasefire” In UN resolutions, three texts to this effect are blocked.

The American withdrawal angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Washington of “Abandoned his policy at the UN” and to reject a resolution that “Hamas hopes that international pressure will force Israel to accept a cease-fire without releasing our hostages. ” The Israeli government immediately canceled the delegation’s expected visit to Washington. According to the Associated Press, she was to meet with American officials on options for continuing the Israeli ground offensive in the city of Rafah, the purpose of which is still claimed by Netanyahu.

After the UN resolution, diplomatic attention returns to Doha, where negotiations under the auspices of international mediators – Qatar, Egypt, the United States – remain for several weeks of ceasefire, the release of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. A stalemate, in which each party blames the other.

Hamas, J “Welcome the UN Security Council’s call for an immediate ceasefire,” accused Israel on Monday “failure” From these conversations. “The resolution shows that the Israeli occupation is experiencing unprecedented political isolation,” Added Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political wing, from Tehran on Tuesday. “ Hamas’ position clearly proves that it is not interested in continuing negotiations.”Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office responded by citing Hamas’ demands “mind”.

Majed al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry, told reporters on Tuesday that indirect talks were still pending. “in progress”And this “Regardless of the comings and goings of these teams”. If Israel officially recalls its delegation, part of it is still present in Doha, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz. A source close to the discussions, cited anonymously by AFP, also reported “Responsible” From the Mossad “Remained in Doha for talks”.

Le Monde with AP, AFP and Reuters

