LIVE – War in Ukraine: Fire at Russian power plant after drone attack

Update on the situation in Ukraine Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian forces had struck the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Odessa. "The enemy has again attacked the Odesa region with drones," regional governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram early Monday morning. "Energy infrastructure has been damaged and parts of (Odessa city) are without electricity," he added. Eleven people were injured in Mykolaiv, in the south of the country, following a Russian drone strike, Ukrainian army spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk said in an interview with national television. In Russia, a fire broke out at a major power plant in the Rostov region, the local governor said, following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes in the region. Governor Vasily Golubev said in a message published on Telegram that two units of the Novocherkassk power plant, one of the largest in southwestern Russia, have been taken out of service. Rostov region (south) borders Ukraine and the regional capital is an important center for planning Russian military operations. The Ukrainian armed forces claimed in the morning that they "succeeded in hitting the amphibious ships Yamal and Azov, as well as the communications center and other infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet". Footage shared on social media showed a large explosion in the city, sending fireballs and black smoke into the air, as well as what appeared to be Russian air defenses intercepting incoming projectiles. Satellite images show that Russia has moved a large part of its fleet further east to the port of Novorossiysk. Moscow also recently replaced its navy chief. Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and the western region of Lviv were also the target of "massive" airstrikes early Sunday, officials said, but no casualties were reported. The Ukrainian Air Force said it launched 18 of 29 missiles and 25 of 28 explosive drones overnight. Sergei Popko, head of the city's military administration, said Russia was "not abandoning its goal of destroying Kiev at any cost." Facing a defensive Ukraine and suffering delays in additional Western aid, Russian forces are looking to increase their advantage on the battlefield. In recent days, the Russian army has claimed advances in the sector of Tchasiv Ir, neighboring Bakhmut to the east, and to the west of Avdivka, a town destroyed and captured by the Russians in February. Poland, Ukraine's ally and neighbor, for its part announced that a Russian cruise missile aimed at western Ukraine had violated its airspace for about forty seconds, the third such incident since the start of the war. She announced that she was going to call the Russian ambassador.

After an invasion launched on February 24, 2022 that sunk numerous Russian boats, Kiev claimed a new success by striking two Russian ships in Crimea. The Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Sunday that they have “Managed to hit the amphibious ships Yamal and Azov, as well as the communications center and other infrastructure of the Russian Black Sea Fleet”. An insult to Russia that had to abandon its blockade of the Ukrainian-controlled coast.

“I would like to thank all our heroes (…) who are liberating Crimea and the Black Sea from the presence of the occupier. It is a difficult task, but our soldiers are gradually completing it”Welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily address.

Footage shared on social media showed a large explosion in the city, sending fireballs and black smoke into the air, as well as what appeared to be Russian air defenses intercepting incoming projectiles.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvojev, reported the attack “big” Ukrainian missiles are targeting the city. He said one person was killed and four were wounded, without mentioning any damage to the Russian warships.