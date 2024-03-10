LoL: No wonder LEC is restarting!

Team Vitality vs Team Heretics: Smolder also makes his return

Smolder was unavailable during the Winter Split And we wondered when it will appear in LEC. We didn’t have to wait long, because Vitality selected him as the first pick of its draft.

The beginning of the meeting is a bit hectic, Moves are often initiated by Vitality Which is pretty surprising since Smolder needs time (and stacks) to be effective. Fortunately for Karzi and his teammates, The kills obtained by the heretics go into the pockets of Jankos Sejuani. The The level of play of both the teams is inconsistent, like them Management of neutral motives. A Baron Nashor at the 22nd minute, a Hextech Dragon that followed, a 50/50 on the next Nashor showed a certain delicacy between these two rosters. As the game progresses and the Smolder Heretics get enough stacks to destroy the tank, Vitality wins its first match in pain. Everything is not going to be thrown away in this match, but we will have to make quick progress if we want to stay top of the table in the coming weeks.

Fnatic vs Rogue: Fnatic plays against unconvincing Rogues

On paper, the second match of this recovery day should be an easy victory for Fnatic over Rogue, who had a very poor Winter Split. If Hope allowed for Rogue fans, it was quickly dashed by his team and his disastrous handling of the dive boat in the 10th minute of the game. after that, Put on a humanoid show On his taliyah and Fnatic has snowballed their advantage. We manage the necessary neutral objectives (vision, manning the flanks, etc.), and we prevent the rogue from believing in a comeback (despite good action from Larsson under his T2 at the top). With a team fight on the fourth dragon (street spirit), Fnatic finished the match well controlled. for its part, Thug is showing the same signs of weakness as Winter Split.

Team BDS vs G2 Esports: G2 is still in the fray

A poster for this first day of Spring Split. Defending champion against third. It was what we expected and that’s what we got. The BDS starts the match well Finding a few good works here and there, but G2 take it well and don’t back down. And as usual in Europe, The G2 is fueled by its personality. Yik’s Lee Sin often finds beneficial actions for his team, the caps on his arm are divine. and as always, G2 goes a little too far and gives themselves a bit of a scare before firmly regaining control of the match thanks to a swan like smolder. which has reached its scaling. This last Will also sign Pentacle During the final team fight of this meeting.

G2 showed that they are up in Europe in all aspects of the game. Regarding BDS, we can Be satisfied with an honest performance against G2 in great shape.

Karmine Corps vs GIANTX: Good start for KC

In the previous article, we mentioned the desire to see Casey repeats his good performance at the end of the season (against SK and BDS) since the start of the Spring Split. We can say, this is what we saw last night. Facing a GiantX team that is still incredible, the Casey left the smolder pick open. This one was perfect Punishment by dive from level 3 Thus putting him at the bottom for the rest of the game. Then K.C A very good snowball following the royal bow on his Vi. we saw KC players are more confident and have played together. Not everything was perfect, but it’s already more encouraging than the Winter Split performance.

Swear If it’s just a win against GiantXThe future looks bright for KC in the LEC.

MAD Lions KOI vs SK Gaming: MAD is too strong for brave SK

The match between the two teams got off to a bad start for Niski and his teammates, Elyoya and Alvaro move well on the map and weaken SK. The Varus/Broom combo wreaks havoc in the first skirmish of the match and The Madrid Lions make up a fairly significant gap. Niski and his Ahri allowed SK to believe in their chances early in the midgame, But Individual errors abound. Placement errors are immediate Punished by the creative Alvaro on his broom. The mountain dragons gather, and SK is severely lacking in damage to hope to win a team fight late game. The Mad Lions win their first match since the Spring Split A contested meeting against SK that it didn’t deserve.

MAD has continued his great pace since the Winter Split, with SK showing the same issues of inconsistency.