Who is ‘La Chellie’, the Artistas Assassinos hitwoman who ripped out the hearts of her victims

La Chelly was arrested in Texas and deported to Mexico (Photo: Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office)

At the age of 22, Michelle Angelica “P” She was wanted by authorities in Mexico and the United States (USA) on a series of charges the murders Criminal in Juarez City, Chihuahua. On Friday, February 16, she was finally arrested in Texas to face justice.

Angelica also goes by the nickname ‘La Chelly’ and is known as a member of a criminal group “Killer Artists” or “Los Doblados”, linked to another criminal organization: the The Sinaloa Cartel.

‘La Chelly’s criminal career began when she was 13 years old. At that time she was involved in attacks against police authorities and disturbances on public roads, the North Zone prosecutor remarked, Carlos SalasTo Herald of Juarez.

As the years passed, the violence inflicted by Angelica escalated to the point that it reached Take out the heart He killed the victims.

Michele Angelica was associated with the criminal group Artistas Assassinos (Photo: GENARO NATERA / CUARTOSCURO)

As part of the investigation carried out against ‘La Chelly’, the state authorities of Chihuahua searched a house located in the area. Sierra Vista Subdivision which was believed to be Angelica’s property. At that location, agents found items with which he killed his victims.

A machete and 13 knives were some of the artifacts located. But that was not the only discovery. They were also found in the house Two human hearts. One was inside a piece of furniture and the other was in a decomposing state in a plastic bag.

It is believed that the heart was used as an offering in Santa Muerte rituals. However, the latter has not yet been confirmed by the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office.

The truth is that the authorities have determined that ‘La Chelly’ dismembered the bodies of the people he killed.

“La Chalice” was seized in Texas with several illegal substances, including fentanyl (Photo: Noticia 48)

On Friday, February 16, US Customs and Border Patrol agents detained Angelica at a hotel. El Paso, Texas. At the time, the girl was in possession of quantities of cocaine and heroin, as well as pills of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that has caused a public health crisis in a neighboring country.

Once secured, ‘La Chelly’ was sent to Mexico, where two arrest warrants were served on him. for the murder of a couple that occurred on November 24, 2023 in a house located in the Sierra Vista subdivision, at the intersection of Hacienda de Medina and Hacienda de Grajeda streets.

Subsequently, the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office completed another arrest warrant for the crime of capital murder for the loss of Jorge “R”. The crime was committed on December 5, 2023, inside a property located on Condomino del Valle III Street, in the Hacienda de las Torres Universidad neighborhood, also in Ciudad Juárez.

The Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office completed two arrest warrants against La Chelly (Photo: Cuartoscuero)

“According to the minister’s investigation, the victim’s throat was cut and his body was dismembered and placed in plastic bags to be transported to the regional bypass in the El Mezquital neighborhood,” the officials detailed.

The reason for these murders was ‘La Chelly’ attached to the process For killing the couple on February 21. One of the victims was Armando Rivera, whose cause of death was head trauma and strangulation. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Two other people were also involved in the couple’s murder: Jorge GM and Joanna Michel AG, who have already been charged.

Currently, ‘La Chelly’ is under precautionary measures Detention prison.