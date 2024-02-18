USA

Grupo Duelo suffers a car accident after a show in Monterrey

then dueling group will be presented this Saturday at Monterey Arena, The famous group suffered ToPHorrible car accident While they were going towards the city San Antonio, Texas, USA.

What happened to the dual group?

Through their social networks, the musical group gave details Tragedy which had endured at altitude Kilometer 29 No Monterey-Reynosa Highway; Many were injured in the accident, who had to be shifted separately Hospitals So they attended.

“Consequently, Several members of the group sustained injuries and were taken to various hospitals. from a metropolitan area and already receiving medical assistance.

It should be noted that the Northern music group did not specify in the statement How the events happenedHowever, he insisted that he will keep all his fans informed about it health condition People who were injured.

“We will keep you informed about the health status of group members.” As soon as the medical report comes. We understand and appreciate the concern of the entire public and media. We appreciate your support and understanding.”.

Grupo Dulo cancels the presentation in San Antonio, Texas

In the same statement, the dueling group It has been reported that he will not appear this February 18 due to an accident he suffered earlier this Sunday San Antonio Stock and Rodeo from the city of San Antonio, Texas.

“For obvious reasons, Presentation scheduled for today At the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, will be canceled until further notice. “We ask for our fans’ understanding and patience as we navigate this situation.”

Source link

