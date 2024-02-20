Emily Blunt’s ‘complicated’ split from Michael Buble, ‘cheating’ claims and bitter ex

Emily Blunt and Michael Buble once had a romance that left a big impression on both of them. They were a famous couple in Hollywood and were together for three years in the 2000s.

Emily Blunt, who is up for best supporting actress at the BAFTAs tonight for her role in Oppenheimer, met Michael Buble, now 48, at one of his concerts in 2005. They fell in love. Michael Buble said at the time: “Every time I see her onscreen, I fall in love with her all over again” and Emily said she had “tears in my eyes” when she saw him perform, reported The Mirror.









But after three years, they broke up. Michael Buble said that their busy lives made it difficult to be together. He explained: “It’s hard in my business to go out with another artist because you’re never together,” adding: “You’re lucky if you see someone once every two to three months and with Em, it was on. Her films and I was doing my job so it became more difficult.” You can get more story updates straight to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletters here.

People felt that there could be other reasons for their split, such as cheating rumours. In 2007, before they broke up, a woman named Tiffany Bromley said she had been seeing Michael Buble for ten years and had even shown him shirtless photos, calling him a “cheater” and a “rat”.

Michael, a former partner, has recently begun to admit more openly about his past actions: “I was a jerk and I was careless and reckless with the hearts of the women I was with. And I got my karma. I earned it. Kicked in the butt and the heart and I was so hurt that I looked in the mirror and I don’t want that to happen again.” He continued: “If I want to be a happy person and really fall in love, I have to love myself.”

Emily, 40, described their split as "complicated" but admitted she still loves Michael's family, especially his mother Amber. Fortunately, both stars have moved on and found true love elsewhere.

The globally recognized actress won a Golden Globe Award and is now married to ‘The Office USA’ actor John Krasinski since 2011; The couple has two daughters, Hazel and Violet. Likewise, Michael found love with Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, and they got married in 2011. The pair are the proud parents of four children, Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo.