Video game. Disney invests $1.5 billion in Epic Games, the studio behind “Fortnite.”

Two of the biggest names in the sector are joining forces, in what promises to be nothing less than one “A whole new world of gaming and entertainment” In their joint press release on Wednesday February 7, quoted by and Polygon. Disney has actually announced the purchase of a stake in Epic Games for $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion).

The partnership, which must still be approved by competition authorities, underlines an American site specializing in video games, undertaken as part of a project whose outlines are still unclear. The press release evokes a form of amusement park with virtual stores. for polygon, “Disney is apparently looking to create a product like Metaverse, a virtual store of sorts, that would bring together all of Disney’s offerings in one place.”

More and more licenses in “Fortnite”.

It will take more to convince a British site Eurogamer. Beyond the emphatic slogans of the two companies, “The artistic presentation that accompanies today’s announcement gives the whole thing the air of a complete dystopia of interactive entertainment.” : A digital environment featuring brands ranging from Disney Group to Pixar to Star Wars to sports channel ESPN. Of course, the fans Fortnite The game won’t be the first appearance of Disney characters – Marvel has had more than one long run there – but the scale is unprecedented.

Epic Games is continuing its efforts to bring as many brands as possible fortnite, Considered more as a platform than a game. For example, Sony and Lego put nearly $1 billion on the table in 2022, recalls Polygon. “The fruits of this earlier partnership were revealed with the publication LEGO Fortnite (in December 2023), is an open-world construction game Minecraft.“ And this in the context where Epic announced the elimination of more than 800 positions in September 2023, its boss, Tim Sweeney, declared: “For a while now we’ve been spending more money than we’re bringing in.”

for its part, “Disney has had its ups and downs in the video game industry,” REMARK Bloomberg. “By 2016, the company had ended most of its activities aimed at developing large, widely successful video games in-house.” Since then, the strategy adopted by the big-eared firm has been to partner with major development studios on its popular licenses, analyzes New York Business Media.