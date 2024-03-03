News tip Fortnite Order Medallions: What are they for and where to collect them?

A few weeks ago, Chapter 5 of Fortnite was released, and among the new features, we get Medallions of Order. In this article, we explain where to get all the medallions that currently exist, but also their utility once in the game!

A summary of all our guides on Fortnite

Where to find Order Medallions in Fortnite?

Before we look more specifically at the utility of Order Medallions in Fortnite, you need to know where to find them. For this, there is nothing too complicated on paper: you have to find and Defeat the boss present on the island.

As of this writing, there are five: Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and Peter Griffin. Once you manage to defeat one of these, it will drop loot on the ground and between the latter Medallion of the Order will be one.

To find them, you just have to go to the various locations of this boss. To make it easy for you, we have shown them all on the map below. Also Be careful to check if they are still present in the game.

If so, A medallion shaped logo will be present at boss levels. If this disappears, it is only because a player has just retrieved it and benefited from his profit. But what exactly are these benefits?

What are medallions of the order used for?

Well, the first thing to note is that when you collect medallions, you can go to the vault level of the boss you just defeated. This one Only opens in the presence of the boss medallion.

The good news is that it’s full of weapons and equipment, and you’ll be sure to build quite an arsenal for the rest of the game, because you’ll need it. because yes, Medallion is somewhat of a “high risk, high reward” situation.

Realize that getting a medallion is risky, as it will give away your position to other players. In turn, it will also be of great use because it will do so simply Passively boost your shield regeneration.

Finally, note that the more Order Medallions you possess in Fortnite, the more interesting the effects, but Your location given to other players is more accurate. It’s up to you to see if this game is really worth it!