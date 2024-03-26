USA

News of Key Bridge collapse after boat crash in Baltimore, live

Danish shipping giant Maersk says it will ‘cut’ Baltimore from all services following bridge collapse

Danish shipping giant Maersk said in a statement Tuesday that it will drop all of its services to Baltimore for the foreseeable future following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“Due to bridge damage and resulting debris, it will not be possible to reach the Port of Helen Delich Bentley in Baltimore at this time,” the company said in a statement. “Accordingly, we are excluding Baltimore from all of our services for the foreseeable future, until the area is deemed safe to travel.”

The container ship, DALI, that crashed into a bridge pier in Baltimore early Tuesday was chartered by Maersk and was carrying cargo for Maersk customers, the company said earlier. He also said that DALI is owned by Grace Ocean and operated by Synergy Group.

The company said there were no Maersk crew or employees on board.

Ships bound for Baltimore will be diverted to nearby ports, from where cargo can use other modes of transportation to reach its final destination, the company added.

In the case of cargo to be discharged in Baltimore, the company said delays are expected while other port options are explored.

