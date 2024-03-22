Venezuelans Overcame the Crisis and Revealed How They Worked to Achieve Success in the US

A Venezuelan couple shared their story after immigrating to the United States from Venezuela. They spent five years working in construction, restaurants, and retail until they could fulfill their dream of owning their own company. Although at times they “applied for it” to come from another country, as they admit, they managed to overcome it and found an insurance agency with its own office and more than ten employees, aimed at helping the entire Latin community of Katy. , Texas..

Yoleman Ballestero, of Maracaibo, and Yormari Bravo, of Valera, were insurance consultants in Venezuela until conditions in the country forced them to immigrate to the United States with their two children in search of better opportunities. However, it wasn’t easy: “The beginning was very difficult, full of challenges,” Bravo recalled for TikToker Neurokiller, who shared his story.

Ballestero pointed out that he went through “very difficult conditions” upon arriving in the United States nine years ago, with days when he could not even afford to eat. “We had income in Venezuela that we lost. Because we were not familiar with the system, we even had to leave an apartment,” the insurance agent recounted some of his experiences.

Although both worked as insurance agents in Venezuela, they did not immediately have the opportunity to do so in the United States. So, they had to turn to other occupations. “I was in construction until the sun came up. It is difficult to work here in the sunny season. Then I worked in a restaurant, I sold electricity, I sold alarms… a little bit of everything,” Ballestero added.

Bravo also had to adjust to his then-new life in the North American country: “My first job was in a restaurant. Because I was the only Venezuelan, they applied it to me,” she told Neurokiller, referring to the fact that they subjected her to the rigors of being a foreigner with jokes and fraud. “But that didn’t stop me from continuing with my dream,” he said. He was proud of his transformation.

Thus, after “five years of hard work, perseverance and discipline”, he succeeded in setting up an insurance company with his own office. Because the insurance industry in the United States is so tough, standing out in this field is no small feat: According to data from the Insurance Information Institute, there were 927,600 insurance agencies and agents in the country as of 2022.

According to his story, his company is responsible for helping the entire Latino community in Katy, Texas and surrounding areas. “Insurance is very important in this country. We are responsible for helping all those who need information related to life insurance, health insurance, supplemental plans and more,” Ballesteros explained in the clip.

