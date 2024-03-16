A Miami megaproject that will change the skyline forever with a flagship bridge

A look at the impressive I-395/SR836/I-95 design and construction project that promises to improve mobility and transform Miami’s landscape. Credit: I-395 Miami webmaster

in the heart of Miami, an ambitious project to transform the urban landscape and the way residents move around. He I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build ProjectA joint initiative of Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) And Greater Miami Expressway Authority (GMX)Looking to improve mobility, safety and connectivity in three of Los Angeles County’s busiest corridors. Miami-Dade: State Road 836 (known as Dolphin Expressway), I-95 And I-395 (Interstate Highways).

With a An investment of over USD 800 million, the project includes a number of critical improvements. On Florida State Highway 836, a double-deck section will be constructed east of the tollbooth. NW 17th Avenue, over the center of the freeway and landing on I-395, just east of the interchange with I-95. This new double deck section will provide direct connection to drivers MacArthur CausewayFree from local incoming and outgoing traffic.

The bridge that will reshape Miami’s skyline and the city’s major thoroughfares will be rebuilt (Images: render i395-miami.com)

Meanwhile, the existing State Highway 836 roadway will serve as a distribution system that allows drivers to enter and exit local streets and I-95. This system will reduce dangerous weaving movements, improve safety and traffic flow. In addition, the existing ramp from eastbound SR 836 to I-95 north will be widened to include an additional lane, easing the congestion motorists currently experience.

But perhaps the most impressive element of the project Signature Bridge (Flagship Bridge), an iconic bridge that will span over 312 meters Biscayne Boulevard And Northeast 2nd Avenue. Six arches rise 100 meters into the air, destined to redefine Miami’s skyline. Its architectural design, selected through competition, is inspired by the city’s status as the center of America. The arches symbolize the confluence of people of all origins living in harmony.

A double-decker span will be built over SR 836 for a direct connection to the MacArthur Causeway.

The bridge is a feat of engineering. Its roadway is supported by twin cast-in-place concrete box girders, which in turn are suspended from each arch by retaining cables. The structure emerges from a large central pier that not only supports the weight of the arches and suspended platforms, but also houses the bridge’s electrical and structural health monitoring systems. It is estimated that approximately 3,822 cubic meters of concrete and 771 million kilograms of steel reinforcement will be used in the foundation of this central pillar.

The bridge roadway will be supported by cast-in-place concrete structures and retaining cables.



But the Signature Bridge is more than an architectural landmark. Beneath its impressive structure, more than 30 acres will be transformed into public and community spaces. He Heritage Trailcontinuous path from NW 3rd Avenue From Biscayne Boulevard, Overtown will connect the neighborhoods of Downtown Miami, Omni and Edgewater. These pedestrian and bicycle corridors will include community activity areas, turning the space beneath the bridge into a vibrant meeting point. In addition, a pedestrian bridge will be added over the train tracks Brightline For more security.

The project includes major improvements to I-95, such as pavement reconstruction and the addition of auxiliary lanes.



Improvements are not limited to SR 836 and the Signature Bridge. On I-95, the project includes complete reconstruction of the concrete pavement in the median NW 8th Street And NW 29th Street, in both north and south directions. An auxiliary lane will be added along I-95 North from NW 17th Street North to NW 29th Street to accommodate additional traffic from the extended ramp from SR 836 East to I-95 North. In addition, a new connecting ramp will be constructed from I-95 south to SR 836 west to improve flow and reduce weaving movements.

The signature bridge will include anti-flooding measures such as backflow prevention valves and pumps

Regarding I-395, the project spans approximately 2.25 km from the SR 836/I-95/I-395 interchange (known as the Midtown Interchange) to the MacArthur Causeway. The existing facility will be completely rebuilt, with a total of three lanes in each direction and separate connecting ramps for I-95bound traffic. East of the existing I-395 exit ramp NE 2nd Avenue will go west North Miami AvenueWhen entering the west entrance NE 1st Avenue They will go west of North Miami Avenue. Besides, NW 2nd Avenue will be reconnected under I-395, giving residents better access.

I-395/SR 836/I-95 design-build project seeks to improve mobility and safety in Miami



Despite the promised benefits, the project is not without challenges and criticism. Originally scheduled for completion in 2024, it is now projected to be completed in late 2027. Supply chain issues, weather, events and utility relocations have affected the schedule. “Like most sectors, supply chain issues, along with other factors such as weather, holidays, events, utility line relocations, had a major impact on the schedule, so “that had an impact and is one of the main reasons for the delay until 2027,” Oscar Gonzalez, FDOT Community Relations Specialist explains.

The Signature Bridge will be an iconic bridge that will define the Miami skyline with its striking arches.



A project that promises to reconnect and revitalize

said Mark Merwitzer, public policy manager for the Transit Alliance NBC6 Miami in 2023 Concerns about the impact of additional traffic and construction in the flood-prone area. “The area is constantly flooded and since they started digging for the signature bridge, it has deteriorated a lot.”, he pointed out. However, FDOT project managers explain that the new construction includes the installation of backflow prevention valves and a series of pumps and injection wells to handle heavy rains and seasonal king tides.

The bridge will reshape Miami’s skyline and rebuild the city’s major thoroughfares. (render i395-miami.com)

Estimated to cost approximately $840 million with a combination of federal and state funding, the I-395/SR 836/I-95 design-build project aims to improve community, safety, mobility and sustainability. Beyond concrete and steel, it seeks to reconnect neighborhoods and create gathering spaces that reflect Miami’s multicultural spirit.

In the coming years, the city’s skyline will have a new icon and residents will have a renovated road infrastructure. Only time will tell if this ambitious project can live up to its promise in an ever-growing metropolis like the Magic City.

Public spaces for the community will be developed under the bridge.

In addition to traffic facilitation, the initiative seeks to reconnect neighborhoods with public spaces and safe routes for pedestrians and bicyclists.