Women report unexpected pregnancies while taking these drugs

Thanks to social networks, surprising cases of women MiamiFlorida who became pregnant or suffered from infertility while taking birth control pills.

It should be noted that these women who managed to conceive were being treated with new drugs viz Ozempic and Monjaro.

Why did these women get pregnant?

Dr. Daedelia GarcesA comprehensive health expert has an explanation based on science: “Women who lose weight are more likely to get pregnant because excess fat contributes to the formation of other types of hormones that do not favor conception.”

Pregnant woman doing ultrasound

The most shocking case was that Deb Oliviera 32-year-old, who had a history of infertility, spontaneous abortion, and stillbirth; However, she became pregnant during treatment ozempic To lose 20 pounds.

These types of drugs are known as GLP-1 agonistsBrand names such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are common Ozempic, Monjaro and Zapbound. Manufactured by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, and experts suggest that their mechanism of action may interfere with the effectiveness of birth control pills.





Also read

Daniel Ballesteros





“These drugs slow down the entire digestive process, and therefore do not help in the proper absorption of birth control pills,” Dr. Garces warns.

Recommendations after pregnancy

If you become pregnant during any of these weight loss treatments, Dr. Garces It shows the importance of stopping it and consulting an obstetrician-gynecologist to assess the condition of the baby.

Experts emphasize the need to avoid pregnancy during treatment with these weight loss drugs.

In addition to pills contraceptionRecommend using other contraceptive methods such as intrauterine devices and condoms.