Vehicle building comes to LEGO Fortnite today with the “Mechanical Spree” update

Vehicle building is coming to LEGO Fortnite today in the Mechanical Spree update! This update includes the following:

Creates three free vehicles: Quad, All-Terrain and Transporter Truck

Ability to create custom vehicles using new vehicle parts in the Builds section

New builds to create vehicles including wheels, seats and power centers

More new LEGO styles and bug fixes

Who will take the wheel?

You know what they say: it doesn’t matter how fast you get to your destination, it’s the journey that counts! Mechanical Ride introduces three vehicle models that can take you from point A to point B in their own way. (The update also gives you more ways to build your own vehicles… we’ll talk about that in a bit!)

Quad

are you in a hurry So the quarter Made for you! This is ideal for moving from one biome to another at full speed. To unlock the Quad Blueprint, get Biofuel (NEW!) and put it in your inventory.

All terrain

The All terrain Suitable for transporting many people. To unlock the off-roader’s blueprint, get soft wood and put it in your inventory (can be found in Baron Valley).

Transporter truck

If you have bulky or heavy items to transport, choose it instead Transporter truck And its a super dumpster! To unlock the Transporter Truck Blueprint, get Nordic pine and put it in your inventory (can be found in Frozen Lands).

How to build vehicles

When you unlock a vehicle blueprint, you can build it from the Builds section of the Build menu.

And if you’re the type to throw it away before reading the instructions, you can always build your own vehicle using this Vehicle parts From the Gadgets section. However, you will need to add certain gadgets to your creations in order for them to be considered vehicles:

Gadgets for your toolbox

Power Center : It’s your vehicle’s engine! Load up with your power centers Biofuel To power your vehicles. (Plus, they’ll start like clockwork.) The more biofuel you put into your vehicle, the farther you can travel.

wheels : Turn your vehicle in the right direction or give it a little push! If your vehicle is equipped with Steering wheels , you can use the driver’s seat to drive it. The Driven wheels They only allow you to propel your vehicle forward.

: Turn your vehicle in the right direction or give it a little push! seats : For safety… and for comfort! You will need it Driver’s seat (or “steering wheel”… yes, they’re finally here!) to control and steer your vehicle. Add extra seats to go on a road trip with your friends!

How to power vehicles

Stop the waste! LEGO® Fortnite promotes the use of eco-friendly fuels to ensure the protection of your precious biome. how ? You can recycle resources you don’t need into green energy with a brand new workstation:

composter

Is your inventory full to overflowing? Why throw away your old stuff when you can give it new life!

The composter is a new condition that transforms resources into biomassin fertilizer or in the earth. The quality and quantity of biomass produced by a composter depends on what you put into it. In addition, you will need to produce biomass to unlock Ni Blueprint Biofuel.

(Glass is one of the ingredients of biofuel. Now you’ll find it in your world’s bandit camps!)

Have some adjustments to make? Use an adjustable wrench!

There’s more to your toolbox than just gadgets. Thanks for A suitable replaceable page, you can assign switches and thrusters to channels. So you can control multiple thrusters with three different switches instead of just one. To unlock the wrench pattern, get a A stick of wood and put it in your inventory.

Give light to darkness

This will please fans of night trips. l’Illuminator It’s definitely not part of the vehicle, but it will allow you to light your way in the dark! To unlock the illuminator pattern, you must place it Thermal fish A must have in your inventory and in your world established.

Ready to hit the road after reading this? No? Don’t worry, Julie, Cometa and Lynx will be more than happy to help you get started with your new car!

Lots of updates!

Grau

OscarTiger, in a three-piece suit, joins Julie, Comet, and Lynx as potential new villagers!

Sweet treats (…and spicy?)

Nothing beats a good dessert after defeating the enemies! To unlock the recipe of iceNo Snowberry ice cream And some Spicy ice creamYou need to add ice A must have in your inventory and in your world press.

Major improvements, adjustments and bug fixes

Gameplay

New Smart transfer option : Move all identical items in or out of your inventory.

: Move all identical items in or out of your inventory. It’s now easier to see if your buildings are damaged. With the new vehicle build option, we were forced to adjust some durability stats. We advise you to use resources with a high rarity level to strengthen damaged buildings.

When you take a stack you can drop items one by one.

Schools of fish can be found near new (already dilapidated, oddly enough) docks along lakes and rivers.

The buildings have been improved so that they are stable when entering and exiting the caves.

We’ve made stabilization improvements for constructs that travel large distances across your world.

other

The grouch emote animation will now play perfectly correctly in LEGO Fortnite.

New outfits in the LEGO version

Update 29.10 has an even more costumed LEGO version! If you have the following outfits, the LEGO versions will automatically be available in your locker after the update:

target

after that

Scarer

And Konda

archetype

Asmodeus

Astria

Queen of Autumn

Azuki

Baba Yaga

animal

Gluttonous wasp

Chocolapine

Rabbit fight

Championship Jonesy

Chloe Kim

Julie Fighter

Copper Hornet

Malicious foreknowledge

Secret Cobalt

Madam Tomato

Technooctuple

Delirium

Kind flower

Leppingre

go mute

Sephira the elite attacker

Elmira

Flameche

bony fish

Fly trap

Foundation

Techno

Gia

Guff

Hechosaurus

Burner of the heart

Metacene

the thief

Booster

Johnny was thirsty for blood

Zero, no brawler

Kurohomura

Chimera

Little Split

Magnificent

Matcha-pop

Mecha Commander

Mecha Navigator

Mag

threat

Metal expert

Fresh terror

Penny the Bunny

Mizuki

Lunar Explorer

Confused

Cruel rabbit

Oblivion

The original heretic

The patron saint of the festival

The star of the party

Borer

Pizza Pajamas

the prisoner

beam

Rabbit Attacker

Crazy about asphalt

Rift Nomad

King of Flames

King of Rust

Safari

Rexarde

Sergeant Frimas

Cheeky

Anti-solar

Shogun

Sergeant Grill

fresh gold

the drummer

Snowhunter

Secret Mermaid

Storm S

Cuddler

Stella

Summer nomad

Swamp Soldier

Bengal

Banshee Frontline

vice versa

the visitor

Volpez

Webster

Wendell

near

Aerobatics

Wreck Tracker

Hugh Casserole

Yuki

bush

