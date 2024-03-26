Vehicle building comes to LEGO Fortnite today with the “Mechanical Spree” update
Vehicle building is coming to LEGO Fortnite today in the Mechanical Spree update! This update includes the following:
- Creates three free vehicles: Quad, All-Terrain and Transporter Truck
- Ability to create custom vehicles using new vehicle parts in the Builds section
- New builds to create vehicles including wheels, seats and power centers
- More new LEGO styles and bug fixes
Things go away the wheel The free update 29.10 features vehicles in the spotlight (ie, update Mechanical travel), which brings you new ways to travel your world to take part in exciting adventures!
Who will take the wheel?
You know what they say: it doesn’t matter how fast you get to your destination, it’s the journey that counts! Mechanical Ride introduces three vehicle models that can take you from point A to point B in their own way. (The update also gives you more ways to build your own vehicles… we’ll talk about that in a bit!)
Quad
are you in a hurry So the quarter Made for you! This is ideal for moving from one biome to another at full speed. To unlock the Quad Blueprint, get Biofuel (NEW!) and put it in your inventory.
All terrain
The All terrain Suitable for transporting many people. To unlock the off-roader’s blueprint, get soft wood and put it in your inventory (can be found in Baron Valley).
Transporter truck
If you have bulky or heavy items to transport, choose it instead Transporter truck And its a super dumpster! To unlock the Transporter Truck Blueprint, get Nordic pine and put it in your inventory (can be found in Frozen Lands).
How to build vehicles
When you unlock a vehicle blueprint, you can build it from the Builds section of the Build menu.
And if you’re the type to throw it away before reading the instructions, you can always build your own vehicle using this Vehicle parts From the Gadgets section. However, you will need to add certain gadgets to your creations in order for them to be considered vehicles:
Gadgets for your toolbox
- Power Center : It’s your vehicle’s engine!
- Load up with your power centers Biofuel To power your vehicles. (Plus, they’ll start like clockwork.) The more biofuel you put into your vehicle, the farther you can travel.
Food Center.
- wheels : Turn your vehicle in the right direction or give it a little push!
- If your vehicle is equipped with Steering wheels, you can use the driver’s seat to drive it. The Driven wheelsThey only allow you to propel your vehicle forward.
- seats : For safety… and for comfort!
- You will need it Driver’s seat (or “steering wheel”… yes, they’re finally here!) to control and steer your vehicle. Add extra seats to go on a road trip with your friends!
Take a seat…and a photo of this seat.
How to power vehicles
Stop the waste! LEGO® Fortnite promotes the use of eco-friendly fuels to ensure the protection of your precious biome. how ? You can recycle resources you don’t need into green energy with a brand new workstation:
composter
Is your inventory full to overflowing? Why throw away your old stuff when you can give it new life!
The composter is a new condition that transforms resources into biomassin fertilizer or in the earth. The quality and quantity of biomass produced by a composter depends on what you put into it. In addition, you will need to produce biomass to unlock Ni Blueprint Biofuel.
(Glass is one of the ingredients of biofuel. Now you’ll find it in your world’s bandit camps!)
Have some adjustments to make? Use an adjustable wrench!
There’s more to your toolbox than just gadgets. Thanks for A suitable replaceable page, you can assign switches and thrusters to channels. So you can control multiple thrusters with three different switches instead of just one. To unlock the wrench pattern, get a A stick of wood and put it in your inventory.
Give light to darkness
This will please fans of night trips. l’Illuminator It’s definitely not part of the vehicle, but it will allow you to light your way in the dark! To unlock the illuminator pattern, you must place it Thermal fish A must have in your inventory and in your world established.
Ready to hit the road after reading this? No? Don’t worry, Julie, Cometa and Lynx will be more than happy to help you get started with your new car!
Lots of updates!
Grau
OscarTiger, in a three-piece suit, joins Julie, Comet, and Lynx as potential new villagers!
Sweet treats (…and spicy?)
Nothing beats a good dessert after defeating the enemies! To unlock the recipe of iceNo Snowberry ice cream And some Spicy ice creamYou need to add ice A must have in your inventory and in your world press.
Major improvements, adjustments and bug fixes
Gameplay
- New Smart transfer option : Move all identical items in or out of your inventory.
- It’s now easier to see if your buildings are damaged.
- With the new vehicle build option, we were forced to adjust some durability stats. We advise you to use resources with a high rarity level to strengthen damaged buildings.
- When you take a stack you can drop items one by one.
- Schools of fish can be found near new (already dilapidated, oddly enough) docks along lakes and rivers.
- The buildings have been improved so that they are stable when entering and exiting the caves.
- We’ve made stabilization improvements for constructs that travel large distances across your world.
other
- The grouch emote animation will now play perfectly correctly in LEGO Fortnite.
New outfits in the LEGO version
Update 29.10 has an even more costumed LEGO version! If you have the following outfits, the LEGO versions will automatically be available in your locker after the update:
- target
- after that
- Scarer
- And Konda
- archetype
- Asmodeus
- Astria
- Queen of Autumn
- Azuki
- Baba Yaga
- animal
- Gluttonous wasp
- Chocolapine
- Rabbit fight
- Championship Jonesy
- Chloe Kim
- Julie Fighter
- Copper Hornet
- Malicious foreknowledge
- Secret Cobalt
- Madam Tomato
- Technooctuple
- Delirium
- Kind flower
- Leppingre
- go mute
- Sephira the elite attacker
- Elmira
- Flameche
- bony fish
- Fly trap
- Foundation
- Techno
- Gia
- Guff
- Hechosaurus
- Burner of the heart
- Metacene
- the thief
- Booster
- Johnny was thirsty for blood
- Zero, no brawler
- Kurohomura
- Chimera
- Little Split
- Magnificent
- Matcha-pop
- Mecha Commander
- Mecha Navigator
- Mag
- threat
- Metal expert
- Fresh terror
- Penny the Bunny
- Mizuki
- Lunar Explorer
- Confused
- Cruel rabbit
- Oblivion
- The original heretic
- The patron saint of the festival
- The star of the party
- Borer
- Pizza Pajamas
- the prisoner
- beam
- Rabbit Attacker
- Crazy about asphalt
- Rift Nomad
- King of Flames
- King of Rust
- Safari
- Rexarde
- Sergeant Frimas
- Cheeky
- Anti-solar
- Shogun
- Sergeant Grill
- fresh gold
- the drummer
- Snowhunter
- Secret Mermaid
- Storm S
- Cuddler
- Stella
- Summer nomad
- Swamp Soldier
- Bengal
- Banshee Frontline
- vice versa
- the visitor
- Volpez
- Webster
- Wendell
- near
- Aerobatics
- Wreck Tracker
- Hugh Casserole
- Yuki
- bush