Rockstar has introduced a new way of working to avoid leaks on GTA 6

Rockstar Games’ development of GTA 6 is going through choppy waters. The game’s production was hampered by several leaks, most notably its trailer, forcing the studio to anticipate its release.

Return to the offices

In response to security challenges and in an effort to increase productivity, Rockstar recently mandated a return to the office five days a week, a decision that was not well received by all employees. This policy breaks with the period of teleworking that was adopted and raises concerns about a return to more strenuous working conditions.

Rockstar aims to control access to sensitive information and move the project forward, but some have drawn criticism among employees, citing broken promises about flexible working.

In sum

Rockstar Games is forcing a return to the office for GTA 6 development following leaks, a decision that has sparked discontent among employees and raised questions about working conditions.

