Usbek & Rica – “Sheen is destroying the French textile industry without creating a single job”

This would include setting up a bonus-malus system. In my opinion, this tool is one of the most important for guiding behavior and financing ecological transition. The idea is simple: you buy t-shirts online from ultra-fast fashion, you have a maximum fine of 5 euros per item. Conversely, if you buy a t-shirt that respects our environment, produced in France or in Europe, you have a maximum bonus of 5 euros. The main thing is that it is not an additional tax. We are not here to take your money. We come to tell you: ” If you pollute, you pay. If you don’t pollute, you win. » As a result, it’s a win-win for both the consumer and the planet.

Today, since the Anti-Waste Law of 2018, the environmental contribution you pay on your t-shirt can be adjusted up to 20% of the product cost. That’s a lot for cars and phones, but for a 2-euro T-shirt, it changes nothing. In short, what I propose, is that platforms that put more than 1,000 new products online every day should be obliged to pay not an additional 20%, but up to 5 euros.

Another advantage is that this bonus-malus system is entirely possible under European law. This will make it possible to set an adjustable “textile passport” according to the environmental carbon impact of the product. Generally, a Sheen product will necessarily have the lowest ranking because it is produced in poor conditions and transported by air. Its carbon footprint is therefore very negative. On the contrary, the modular nature of this eco-contribution will make it possible to promote “Made in France”, and therefore create jobs. Action for implementation on a European scale would be ideal, but I am always wary of those who say we should wait for the agreement of all our neighbors – often, we do nothing. In this case, we have the national capacity to do it, and the European regulation that allows us to do so, let’s not wait! It is to take its responsibilities on the French state.