Incentive introduction of “repair bonus” for clothes and shoes

Launched in November, the system allowed the French to save 2.3 million euros.

Miguel Medina / AFP



Amounting to an average of eight euros, the government’s new system has financed 250,000 repairs in six months.

Almost six months and already more than a thousand repairers – retouchers and shoemakers – are certified throughout France. Launched in November, repair bonuses for clothing and shoes allowed the French to save 2.3 million euros, or an average of 8 euros per repair, according to Refashion, an eco-organization charged by the government to support the industry toward a more circular economy. A total of 250,000 repairs were carried out: zipper or lining replacement, snag repair, heel change, half-sole break, resoling, etc.

“ A very good start, Welcomes Elsa Chassagnet, head of the repair fund that finances the system, based on what is already done in household appliances. Since December, the number of repairs has increased tenfold. It is even more positive as repairmen play the bonus game : Overall, they have not increased their prices. »

Difficult recycling

The system has one objective: to extend the life of clothes and shoes, which are rarely recycled. Refashion will allocate 154 million euros for this between 2023 and 2028, which comes entirely from the eco-contribution of companies in the sector.

“ Repairs were a bonus Need a helping hand To encourage the French to review the way they consume fashion “, says Elsa Chassagnet. It can range from 6 to 25 euros depending on the type of repair. In 2019, 16 million items (clothing and shoes) were repaired, according to Adem. Refashion hopes to increase this figure to 21.6 million by 2028, with the number of labeled businesses increasing to more than 1,500 by the end of 2025.