US Vice President Kamala Harris calls for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza

He is the first senior American official to make such an open request. Kamala Harris, US Vice President, A “Immediate Ceasefire” In the Gaza Strip, Sunday March 3. “Given the Extent of Suffering”This ceasefire must last “At least for the next six weeks”she said. “This is what is currently on the negotiating table”, she added. Follow our live stream.

Israel has ‘no excuse’ for banning aid to Gaza. Kamala Harris also delivered the sharpest criticism of Israel ever from a senior American official since the start of the war. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase aid flows. There are no excuses”Estimates of the American vice president.

Conversation in Cairo. Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas resumed during Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, subject to new deadly Israeli bombardments, while the besieged Palestinian territory faces famine, according to the UN.

Pope Francis calls for “safe access” to humanitarian aid. “Every day I carry with pain in my heart, the suffering of the population due to the ongoing hostilities in Palestine and Israel”The pope made the announcement Sunday after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. “I encourage the continuation of negotiations for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and throughout the region so that all hostages (Israel) are released and returned to their loved ones who await them in agony, and that civilian population (from Gaza) secure access to urgently needed humanitarian assistance.”he added.