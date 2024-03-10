Five countries participate in new aid drop on Gaza Strip

Find our update on yesterday’s situation here.

A Jordanian Air Force plane carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in Amman on March 10, 2024. Ahmed Shoura / AFP

Jordan and four other countries carried out a new aid drop on Sunday, March 10, in the Gaza Strip where war and famine threaten thousands of Palestinians, a Jordanian army and Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist said. Jordan plane.

During the operation, which lasted for three hours, packages were dropped on several areas of the besieged Palestinian territory, where the destruction is clearly visible from the sky. The Jordanian military said in a statement that American, French, Belgian and Egyptian aircraft took part in the operation.

For the UN, which warns against “Widespread famine almost inevitable” In Gaza, airdrops, as well as sending aid by sea, cannot replace land routes.

Israel will ensure that aid reaches ‘those who need it’

Israel will ensure that humanitarian aid passing through the sea corridor reaches residents of the Gaza Strip directly, Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Sunday. “We will ensure that help reaches those who need it”Mr Gallant said from a military boat off the coast of Gaza.

On Friday, the European Union and the United States announced that they were preparing a maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus, which is located about 370 kilometers from Gaza. The first ship, loaded with 200 tons of food, is set to leave the Mediterranean island.

Aid will contribute “Achieving one of the main objectives of the war: the collapse of Hamas’s power”.Assured on Mr. Gallant X NetworkWhile Israel accuses the Palestinian movement, which took power in Gaza in 2007, of diverting humanitarian aid to the region.

Hamas assures it remains “open to negotiations”.

Hamas remains “Any form, open to negotiation” On a cease-fire in Gaza, declared Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Movement, on Sunday. “I am clear that business (Israel) bears responsibility for not reaching an agreement,” He assured in a televised message.

“If we get a clear commitment from our brother mediators to withdraw from the occupier (from the Gaza Strip), To stop its invasion and allow the displaced to return, we are ready to go ahead and show flexibility on the exchange. (of hostages and prisoners),” he added. The Hamas leader said he was in contact with the mediator “a few hours” Before his speech, but without consequence.

President Biden calls Netanyahu ‘false’

Joe Biden, who criticized the conduct of the war in Gaza, “false”, Israel’s prime minister declared in an interview with Politico newspaper on Sunday. American President said on Saturday that Benjamin Netanyahu “Did more harm than good to Israel” By his conduct of the war in Gaza.

“I don’t know what the president meant, but if he meant that I’m pursuing a personal policy against the will of the majority of Israelis, and I’m going against Israel’s interests, then he’s wrong on both counts. »Estimate Mr. Netanyahu.

“First, I am not following a private policy, it is a policy supported by the majority of Israelis. They support the actions we have taken to destroy the terrorist battalions of Hamas.”The Israeli prime minister continued. “They also support my position that we must categorically reject any attempt to impose a Palestinian state on us.”While the two-state solution is being pushed internationally, he added.

Dozens killed in Gaza after Israeli attack

The Israeli army bombed Gaza again on Sunday, killing dozens on the eve of Ramadan. According to Hamas authorities, at least 85 Palestinians have died in the past twenty-four hours in more than 60 nighttime strikes that have also hit homes in central and southern Gaza, particularly in Khan Yunis.

At least thirteen people were killed when shells hit the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi region between Khan Younes and Rafah, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said. Still, according to the ministry, more than 31,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war.

The Israeli military, whose troops operate across large swathes of Palestinian territory, reported the death of around thirty Palestinian fighters in the past twenty-four hours in central Gaza and Khan Yunis.

Lebanese Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets into northern Israel

The Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah announced it had fired dozens of rockets at a town in northern Israel on Sunday, a day after an Israeli attack killed five people, including three members of the party. There have been near-daily firefights between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian Hamas, in the Gaza Strip’s war against Israel since October 7.

Hezbollah said it started in the morning “Katyusha’s Dozens of Rockets” At the moshav (agricultural village) of Meron, eight kilometers from the border. Maron is home to a major military air traffic control base that has been targeted several times by pro-Iranian forces since the start of the year.

Training said he acted “In response to Israeli attacks against southern villages and civilian homes”., particularly the attack targeting the home of a party fighter in Khirbet Salem the day before. A woman and another person were also killed in the strike, according to Lebanese agency ANI.

“Approximately thirty-five projectiles from Lebanon have been directed toward Israeli territory, several of which were intercepted”., for its part, announced the Israeli army. The Israeli Air Force targeted several, the statement added “Infrastructure” of the party, incl “A military structure where Hezbollah militants were identified in Khirbet Salem”..

The world with AFP

