US-Israeli Rafah talks could begin as soon as Monday, officials say

(CNN) — High-level talks between US and Israeli officials on possible military action in Rafah could take place in Washington as early as Monday, US officials told CNN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly canceled this week’s talks after the United States refused to veto a United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages by Israel. Hamas.

The Israeli delegation proposed rescheduling the talks for this Monday, the officials said, and acknowledged that timing is critical because Sunday is the deadline for the Israeli government to design a new law for the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, who have long been exempted. was given. Time of compulsory military service.

Netanyahu has asked Israel’s Supreme Court to postpone the date for his new plan of government to be drawn up. It’s not yet clear if the delegation will be authorized to travel to the United States if those plans go ahead.

US officials have said there is no specific date.

The White House has said it supports rescheduling the talks and is working with its counterparts to make it happen in a timely manner.

“We are now working with them to find a convenient date that obviously works for both sides,” US press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said earlier in the week.