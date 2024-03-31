Unveiling the workout secrets that keep Saoirse Ronan in star shape

Saoirse Ronan is fit as can be. She is known for her collaboration with Greta Gerwig. Ronan was seen in the 2017 film Ladybird And the 2019 adaptation little women, Both directed by Gerwig. She was also seen in this film brooklyn, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. How does she stay so fit? Read on to see 5 ways Saoirse Ronan stays in shape and photos that prove they work.

In an interview with Ronan shared her opinion about femininity Vogue. “Femininity, I believe, is about being as authentic and honest with yourself as you can be and not being bound by what other people think of femininity. Not trying to fit into a mold that other people have made. That’s one. Being a person. The ongoing journey of discovering who you are and womanhood is a big part of that, but you also have to create your own version of it.“

Ronan is known for rocking the natural look. She tells Vogue that she limits the makeup she wears. “I I don’t wear a lot of make-up when I’m not at work. The make-up I use every day is concealer under my eyes. I use by Terry, a stick. It’s really good. I can wear a tiny bit of Chanel foundation – Perfection Lumiere Velvet – because I get really oily skin. And then if I’m feeling fancy, red lipstick. A classic Chanel rug. I also love Nurse Red. I don’t really use anything on my eyes anymore.”



Ronan makes sure to take care of his skin. She shared her routine with Vogue. “I use an oil cleanser by Tatcha—it comes in this cute box, which I love. So I use it morning and night. Then I use a little vitamin C serum and moisturizer—I love Aesop. And That’s it.”

Ronan shared what characters she wanted to play in her Vogue interview. “I think the most important thing for me is to always play a character that’s really interesting. And honestly, if a character comes to me that’s written as a boy, if I find it interesting and I feel That would be a challenge. I want to play him. So the best approach for me is to take the gender out of it and see how the person is written and what makes up their personality. When I was a teenager, someone in particular The role was not Lady Bird, there just weren’t. And the fact is that I got to play such a part only when I was 22 years old. The girlfriend, sister, receptionist had the same things. And I was like, I don’t want to do that, because they were so underwritten. I hope that is something that is now starting to change.“

Ronan revealed in an interview with she That she loves reflexology for her skin. “I love getting reflexology. Nothing relaxes me more. When I’m doing hair and makeup for press, I have my hair and the makeup team give me a full massage beforehand: my arms, my shoulders, my legs. The first is brilliant. Whether you’re doing a red carpet or anything, it gives you chills.”