Not recommended by authorities… but still sold by pharmacists

Anti-cold medicines: not recommended by the authorities… but still sold by pharmacists

Faced with rare but serious accidents, the Medicines Safety Agency has decided to issue an advisory against certain cold medicines – without withdrawing them from the market. Do pharmacists take necessary precautions before dispensing them? “Special Envoy” tested.

Sore throat, stuffy nose, fever… Facing winter ailments, many consumers turn to products sold as self-medication, without a prescription in most pharmacies. But in October 2023, the National Medicines Safety Agency launched a warning message on anti-cold products such as Activated Rum, Nurofen Rum, Dolirhum or Humex Rum: ANMS advises against their use, without banning them. sale.

In question, a potentially rare but extremely serious side effect, listed in small print in the instructions with these pseudoephedrine-based drugs: in particular risks of heart attack and stroke, disproportionate to the treatment of the common cold.

Stroke, heart attack… possible dangers of pseudoephedrine

To learn more about the dangers of this ingredient, the “Special Envoy” interviewed two pharmacologists specializing in drugs and their effects. Since they began working on anti-colds in 2001, Margaux Lafoury and Pascal Olivier have presented six reports to the ANSM. Under the vasoconstrictor action of pseudoephedrine, explains Margaux Lafoury, the vessels in the nasal mucosa narrow, and air passes through the nose better – which relieves the feeling of a blocked nose. However, as pseudoephedrine is orally absorbed into the blood, this action is not limited to the vessels of the nasal mucosa: “This vasoconstriction will occur in other vessels, which explains the occurrence of unwanted effects such as heart attacks, strokes and other associated unwanted effects.”

Two pharmacologists have identified numerous cases. They are the ones who are at the root of the inclusion of adverse effects in the instructions (in the 2000s), then the ban on the advertising of these drugs (in 2017) and, finally, they also participated in the publication of targeted brochures. For pharmacists. They have a questionnaire in which there are several points to check before giving an anti-cold medicine: it is imperative to ask the patient if he is suffering from cardiac pathology or high blood pressure, check that he is not taking any other vasoconstrictor and for women, they are not breastfeeding.

“Special messenger” testing in 9 pharmacies

Are pharmacists really asking these questions? How do they apply the authorities’ warnings to products that are still on sale in their pharmacies? The “special envoy” tested nine pharmacies using hidden cameras.

The results are mixed. There is still some good news: when symptoms are announced, it is not pseudoephedrine-based drugs that are first offered, but, for example, lozenges with pine sap.

On the other hand, the first time you ask a pharmacist for cold medicine, he sells it without asking any questions. Another very quickly dismisses the questionnaire, the third confirms that there are no side effects… which makes one wonder if the information sheet has reached all the pharmacies! Four of the nine pharmacies visited dispensed these drugs without any verification. In the other five, questions were asked about hypertension or heart problems.

Report “Anti-Cold: The Impossible Ban?” to be seen in “Special Envoy” on March 7, 2024. Excerpt from.

