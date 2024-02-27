News

United States: American soldier dies after setting himself on fire in front of Israeli embassy

This Monday, February 26, an American soldier died after trying to set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington.
The latter wanted to oppose the war in Gaza that started last October.

This Monday, February 26, an American soldier died of his injuries after attempting to set himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington and filming his act live on Twitch. He was rushed to the hospital “died of his injuries and died last night”, a Pentagon spokesman told AFP.

“No longer involved in genocide”

The soldier wanted to protest against the five-month-old conflict in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave that has been bombarded by the Israeli army since an October 7 terror attack by Hamas. In a video that was broadcast on the Twitch platform and then replayed on other social networks, the man in military garb sprays himself with the liquid before chanting. “Free Palestine” And a fire broke out in front of the Israeli embassy.

“I will no longer engage in genocide. I will engage in an extreme act of protest”, the soldier in the video added, which the AFP was not immediately able to verify. The US Air Force confirmed to the press that he was an aviator on duty, without further details.

