Volodymyr Zelensky recognizes the “extremely difficult” situation at several points ahead

The Ukrainian president recognizes the “extremely difficult” situation at certain points along the front.

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged on Monday that the Ukrainian military was facing an “extremely difficult” situation facing Russian forces, who he said were taking advantage of Western delays in providing military aid.

“The situation is extremely difficult at some points on the front line, where Russian troops have concentrated as many reserves as possible. They are taking advantage of the delay in aid to Ukraine,” the president said in his daily message. .

He added that his country lacked artillery and needed front-line anti-aircraft defense as much as long-range weapons.

“Heavy shooting” in Zaporizhia.

Russian forces are on the offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine and have captured the disputed town of Avdivka in the Donetsk region, achieving their first major gain since the capture of Bakhmut in May 2023.

On Monday, Ukraine’s army said it was facing “heavy fire” from Russian forces on an offensive in the Zaporizhia region in the south of the country.

Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said Moscow’s troops were launching multiple attacks, including near the village of Robotyn, one of the few places Ukraine managed to retake during a Ukrainian counter-offensive. last summer.

Avdivka, an “important victory” for Russia

The Russian army is “trying to advance small assault groups supported by armored units,” he said on Telegram.

“These offensive attempts were stopped, the enemy was eliminated in the outskirts of Robotin,” said Commander Tarnavskyi, commanding Ukrainian forces in the region.

Like many cities in eastern Ukraine, Robotine was completely destroyed after months of artillery exchanges.

Days before the second anniversary of the start of the Russian offensive on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the capture of Avdivka as an “important victory” for his troops.