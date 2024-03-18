UNICEF director describes “terrible” situation in Haiti

Catherine Russell began a series of postapocalyptic films to describe the crisis that had been rocking Haiti for several weeks.

Such is the case in Haiti “terrible” And “Almost out of a scene from ‘Mad Max’.”A film that depicts a postapocalyptic future, UNICEF’s executive director said Sunday, at a time when the impoverished Caribbean country is grappling with gang violence. “Many, many people are suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition, and we are failing to provide them with adequate help.”Catherine Russell declared in an interview with the American channel CBS.

Haiti, and particularly its capital Port-au-Prince, has been the scene of outbreaks of gang violence in recent weeks, while Haitians await the establishment of a presidential transitional council following the announcement of the resignation of the prime minister, Ariel Henry. Now handles current affairs. On Sunday, the curfew was extended until Wednesday in the western department, which includes Port-au-Prince. The state of emergency is scheduled to end on April 3.

Gangs control 80% of capital

Kenya, which is due to deploy a thousand police officers as part of a multinational security mission, announced it would suspend sending its men, but assured it would intervene once a presidential council was established. The gang controls 80% of the country’s territory, including the capital, and has been accused of numerous abuses, particularly murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

“One way or another we have to take more control of the situation, so that help comes” In Haiti, Catherine Russell argued Saturday, citing a litany of disasters that have plagued the country for nearly 15 years: “Earthquakes, cholera, covid…”. current situation “The worst anyone has seen in decades”, she added. While the Port-au-Prince airport remains closed, the UN mission in Haiti announced on Wednesday the establishment of an “air bridge” by helicopter between Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic as soon as possible, specifically to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The capital’s main port has also been shut down since March 7 in the face of the acts “Sabotage and Sabotage” Complicating the delivery of international aid, according to its operator. A container from UNICEF, “Including critical maternal, newborn and child health supplies”The port was looted on Saturday, the UN agency announced in a press release. “This event comes at a critical time, when children need it the most”UNICEF added.