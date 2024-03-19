The IOC accuses Russia of “politicizing sport” and condemns the organization of the Friendship Games, a competition that competes with the Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) accused Russia on Tuesday, March 19 “Politicize Sports” Starting its “Friendship Games” from September 2024, the new competition will compete with the Olympic Games, which also plans a winter edition.

The IOC, which authorized the participation of Russian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games only under a neutral banner and on the condition that they do not support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, asked the sports world and governments in a statement. Invited by Moscow “To deny any participation and support” For this event.

Announced several months ago, the first edition of the Summer Friendship Games, “Stay in Priory, Moscow and Yekaterinburg” In September 2024, the Lausanne-based organization recalls, while the 2026 Winter Friendship Games are planned in Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Olympic Games.

These two initiatives are in addition to the Future Games, which is being held in Tatarstan’s capital Kazan from February 21 to March 3, which combines traditional disciplines and e-sports, and the BRICS Games in the same city from February 12 to 23. June, and which must be contained “Athletes from over 50 countries”According to Russian authorities.

“Diplomatic Offensive”

The IOC doesn’t blame the Russians for creating multi-sport competitions outside of its goal – as many already exist, including the Commonwealth Games or the Francophonie Games – but for doing so. “A very sustained diplomatic offensive”through direct contact with “Governments Around the World”.

“The latter deliberately bypass the sports organizations of their target countries, to make their purely political motivations more obvious”.Insists on authority, which sees in it a “Immaculate Effort” To exploit athletes “For Political Propaganda Purposes”In violation of the Olympic Charter.

In addition, the IOC blames Moscow“A complete lack of respect for global anti-doping standards and the integrity of competitions”Recalling the concerns expressed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) about the Friendship Games, in view of the institutional fraud perpetrated by the Russian authorities during the Sochi Olympic Games in 2014.

“This situation is reinforced by the fact that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency is currently not in compliance.” For the World Anti-Doping Code, “Russia currently has no WADA-accredited laboratories and overall confidence in the Russian anti-doping system is low”Adds the organization.

