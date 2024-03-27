Football – PSG

PSG – Mbappé: Deschamps rages

On Tuesday evening, the French team faced off against Chile at the Velodrome Stadium. So Kylian Mbappé, still a PSG player, was booed by some Marseille supporters. This does not necessarily please Didier Deschamps. The coach found this disappointing and believed that he should not have a place in the selection.

Last Saturday’s team France Gave a very sad performance in frontGermany (Loss 0-2). The the blues So the face had to recover Chile, for their second friendly in March. of teammatesAurelian Chaumeny In the end won 3-2, but it was tough. Oliver Giroud, Yusuf FofanaAnd Randal Colo Muani was the scorer for the team France.

“It’s disappointing”

front seat Chile The stadium was also marked by a whistle Velodromein front of Kylian Mbappé. In the post-match press conference, Didier Deschamps Some Marseille supporters found the attitude disappointing. are informed by their words RMC Sport . “I’m not surprised, unfortunately. Everyone knows the rivalry with PSG and Sunday’s match. It shouldn’t happen, it’s the French team, it’s the captain. After all, it’s not even the whole stadium. But this is not specific to Marseille. Elsewhere in the province, other The players must have been whistled. In competition, here, there are no worries. But it shouldn’t be. Come on, I’ll be nice: it’s disappointing, to say the least. »

OM host PSG on Sunday

Stadium audience Velodrome Unfortunately there will be an opportunity to blow the whistle again Kylian Mbappé, starting this Sunday. Indeed, the PSG No goes on the lawnOmIn the championship, for Excellent. A meeting that will probably be missed Jonathan Close. Injured against a Marseille defender ChileAnd he had to come off in the 11th minute.