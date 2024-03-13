Two women died from sandwiches given in the hospital

Drama unfolded at the hospital. In England, at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, two women died within days of each other. What do they have in common? In 2019, the two ate a chicken and mayonnaise sandwich while they were hospitalized. A similar menu may have led to the death of these two patients, as described in the Journal de Quebec.

A retired nurse, Beverly Sowah, 57, who was suffering from advanced breast cancer, was admitted to the hospital on April 19, 2019. Two days later, he ate a chicken/mayonnaise sandwich donated by the organization. A week later, on April 26, 2019, she died of an infection with Listeria bacteria.contracted to the hospital“According to the terms of the investigation.

A second patient, Enid Heap, 84, a retired pharmacy saleswoman, was admitted to the same hospital on March 25, 2019. On April 18, she received the same meal and died on May 6, 2019.

Prepared 40,000 sandwiches

The court affirmed that the origin of the bacteria was linked to the supplier and not to the hospital kitchen. “This case is about the death of two people. There is reason to suspect that they died of a notable disease: listeria“, summarized the public official, Zach Golombek. All the meals at the Manchester hospital were prepared by a company that produces 40,000 sandwiches a day and supplies about 70 different hospitals.

At the time of the two women’s deaths, investigations confirmed that the Manchester Listeria outbreak had a similar genetic link to another ongoing outbreak in Liverpool. The investigation is expected to last five days to understand the causes of death of the two patients and whether this situation could have been avoided.