Researchers say this reflex before bed can save your life

Do you prefer total darkness in the bedroom or forced light to sleep? According to the National Institute of Sleep and Vigilance (INSV), 86% of French people sleep with the shutters closed and 27% with opaque curtains. A better choice for their sleep and cerebrovascular health, according to a new Chinese study. Previous analyzes have established a link between exposure to bright, artificial light at night and the development of cardiovascular disease. The new research is the first to explore the relationship betweenExposure to light pollution At night (understand the lights of street lamps, signs, etc. in cities) and consequences on the brain, which may increase the risk.Cerebrovascular accidents (CVA). Its authors remember that 80% More than half of the world’s population lives in an environment polluted by artificial light.

City lights disrupt melatonin production

They followed 28,302 adults, 62% of whom were women, living in the densely populated Chinese city of Ningbo from 2015 to 2018 and published their results in the journal Stroke. During this period, 1278 participants It has developed Cerebrovascular diseaseincluding 777 cases ofIschemic stroke (from clotting) and 133 casesHemorrhagic stroke (bleeding). This represents a risk 43% Greater risk of developing cerebrovascular disease for people with the highest exposure to light at night. According to researchers, artificial light sources such as LEDs or fluorescent lamps can disrupt and suppress melatonin production. A natural hormone that helps you sleep. A lack of melatonin disrupts the body’s biological clock and long-term sleep patterns. According to researchers, it can too. “Especially as a result of changes in biological indicators High triglyceride levelsC-reactive protein, blood pressure, and blood sugar are all triggers for the onset of cerebrovascular disease. So we should protect ourselves as much as possible from light pollution at night: “We advise the population to consider, especially those living in urban areas Minimize this exposure to protect against its potentially harmful effect” says Jian-Bing Wang, lead author of the study.

Air pollution also increases the risk of stroke

His team also reports that air pollution can cause ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes through several mechanisms: “Air pollutants can induce a systemic inflammatory response that can result Accelerated atherosclerosisThen the risk of ischemic stroke increases.” Among these pollutants: Combustion Emissions Gasoline, oil, diesel or wood. For example, participants had the highest levels of nitric oxide (Emissions from cars, trucks and buses, power plants) had a 31% higher risk of developing cerebrovascular disease compared to those with less exposure. “Despite significant progress in reducing traditional cardiovascular risk factors such as smoking, obesity and type 2 diabetes, it is important to consider environmental factors in our efforts to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular disease”Jian-bing Wang continues “We need to develop more effective policies and prevention strategies (…) especially for people living in the world’s most densely populated and polluted areas.” According to researchers, A Larger studies are needed To confirm the results.