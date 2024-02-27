Two twin sisters swapped their identities to fool the police after an accident in which two girls died.

Two minors from the Amish community were killed and two others were seriously injured after their buggy was rear-ended by an SUV (WCCO).

In the quiet countryside of Minnesota, United States, Two Amish girls lost their lives and two other children, ages 9 and 13, were seriously injured.then spoiled The vehicle they were traveling in was hit by an SUV. Driving was initially responsible Sarah Peterson, 35 years old, a worker at Hy-Vee, a well-known supermarket. However, further investigation revealed that her twin sister, Samantha Petersonwho was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the accident, was the actual driver.

The accident occurred on September 25, 2023, and resulted in the deaths of 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller. The accident occurred when an SUV collided from behind spoiled Amish on Fillmore County Road 1, traveling at an estimated speed between 101 and 114 kilometers per hourIt has exceeded the speed limit allowed in the area, which is 90 kilometers per hour.

On the day of the crash, the first witness at the scene reported to investigators that he saw a woman on the phone with 911 and later described the driver as a blonde woman wearing a Hi-V T-shirt. Another witness said he saw a woman waving her arms and shouting into her phone, then another woman came up and hugged the first. “They looked alike,” he posted. Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Buggies are horse-drawn vehicles commonly ridden by the Amish community (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

When investigators reviewed the camera footage of the sheriff’s deputy who first arrived on the scene, the video showed two blonde women on the road; Moments later, one of them was shown entering the vehicle wearing a Hi-V T-shirt and exiting wearing a black tank top. In the recording from the device left in the deputy’s vehicle, Sarah can be heard saying to Samantha: “I think a boy is after me but… there’s no way they can tell the difference between the two.”

The day after the accident, investigators went to the twins’ apartment with a search warrant addressed to Samantha. When they arrive, Sarah says her sister isn’t there and has passed out, but they find Samantha in the apartment, confiscate her cell phone and take her in for a blood test.

Attendance was observed in the test Methamphetamine, Amphetaminedelta-9 THC and delta-9 THC metabolites in his body, according to the criminal complaint cited by WSJ. Data recovered from the cell phone placed Samantha at the scene of the accident at 8:23 that morning and showed that the original 911 call came from her phone.

During the investigation process, the police theorized that, at the scene of the accident, Samantha convinces her twin sister Sarah to exchange clothes with herTo bear responsibility for that accident, as published USA Today.

An investigation revealed that Samantha Peterson, who was driving under the influence of methamphetamines, attempted to cause her twin sister, Sarah Peterson, to crash (Joe Barrett/The Wall Street Journal)

Born in 1988 and graduating from Elgin-Millville High School in 2006, the two sisters worked together at the same Hy-Vee in Rochester and shared a home in Spring Valley, a small town of 2,500 people, living a tangled life. As published The Wall Street JournalOver the years, the twins got together Arrest historySamantha faces a previous conviction for driving under the influence and Sarah faces a federal conviction related to distribution of controlled substances.

Samantha’s Internet search history includes damning entries, such as: “What if you have an accident? spoiled Amish and kill two people”, and “How to block an iPhone that the police have”.

The Amish are a religious community known for their simple, traditional lifestyle, which eschews the use of modern technology. Originally from Europe, they moved to the United States in the 18th century to escape religious persecution. They settled primarily in Pennsylvania, although today Amish communities can be found in several US states, including Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

The Amish are a religious community known for their simple and traditional way of life, avoiding the use of modern technology (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The Amish, Christian pacifists who eschew certain forms of technology, do not believe in the criminal justice system, he said. WSJ, Menno Miller, the father of the two girls who died, but accepted the decision to press charges. “They thought about themselves,” he said of the twins.

Miller, 35, a horse trainer and farrier, arrived at the scene of the accident within minutes. “It was not a good sight, I tell you, when you see your children scattered on the road“, he said. Immediately after the accident, people in Spring Valley rallied around the Miller family, said Gardner, the diner’s owner, who organized a donation of sandwiches, bottled water and toilet paper for the hundreds of Amish mourners who spent days at the bereaved family’s home. were gathered till

“They’re a nice family,” said Raymond Mundt, an 86-year-old retired farmer whose rural home is near the crash site and who remembers the girls as hard workers. The community remained in suspense as people wondered who was responsible for the clash. “You feel sick to your stomach because you don’t know who caused the accident,” Gardner said. “But then when it’s revealed and you hear who it was… you’re filled with anger.”

Sarah Peterson, who tried to take the blame for her twin sister Samantha, has now been charged in the crash with criminal vehicular manslaughter, negligent operation of a vehicle, eight counts of assisting a felon and four counts of criminal vehicular operation. . Sarah’s first court appearance is scheduled for April 1, 2024.