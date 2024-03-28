Two elderly men found dead inside their home in South Florida

Police are seeking help in finding the person or persons responsible for the murder of an elderly couple in their 80s who were shot dead inside their home in the city last Friday. Lauderdale Castlein the county of Broward.

Uniquely, the killers only took the couple’s car and did not steal other valuables or cash from the home, not even the victim’s purse, which they could take, local press reported on Wednesday.

The car, a red 2014 Fort Fusion with Florida license plate number LTDQ16The main clue has become that the police have to find those responsible for the couple’s murder.

The vehicle in question has scratches on the driver’s side rear door and dents on the rear bumper.

The victims are identified as Claudette and Major Melvin, a retired housekeeper and retired county worker who were still operating a backhoe. Both lived in the area for more than 50 years, where they were much loved by the community.

Detectives told the victims’ families that Someone entered through the front door and confronted the elderly man, who had been shot at point-blank range with a nine-millimeter pistol.

Then they shot the old woman in the chest, who entered from another room.

“We have no idea who would do this to them. “They were the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” he said in a statement Local 10 The couple’s daughter, Tonya Mitchell, who, upon learning of the tragedy, immediately traveled with her sister from North Carolina, the state where they live.

The slain couple had moved from Virginia in the 1970s and raised their children in their Fort Lauderdale home. He was the head of a “large and loving family”.

“We are asking the public to please help us catch this person who killed our parents.”Michelle pleaded.

Authorities are urgently searching for the whereabouts of the stolen car, hoping it will lead them to the perpetrator(s) of the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Orlando Almanzar at 954-828-5546, Detective Lynn Swisher at 954-828-4007 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. You can always remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.