Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in an attack on the Russian region of Belgorod

Attacks on Russian soil continue. The capital of the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, was hit by a rocket launcher strike that damaged several residential buildings, killing one and injuring five, according to the regional governor on Saturday 23 March. Earlier, a civilian was killed and two others injured in a drone strike in the same area. “The morning was getting tough”, Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on a telegram, indicating that two districts in his region had been attacked by drones. Kiev has vowed to bring the fighting to Russian soil in retaliation for numerous bombings of its territory. Follow our live stream.

Fire at Russian refinery after drone attack. “Last night, several drone attacks were carried out against regional oil refineries”, the governor of the Russian region of Samara said Saturday. Authorities are not reporting any casualties. “We see that the defeated enemy on the battlefield is doing everything possible to undermine our endurance and unity”A Russian official estimates.

Ukrainian drones were neutralized in several Russian territories. The Russian Defense Ministry said it had been neutralized overnight “12 Ukrainian drones”, in a press release. These machines were over the regions of Bryansk (5), Belgorod (5), Voronezh (1), all three bordering Ukraine, as well as Saratov (1).

Kharkiv plunged into darkness. Another city in Ukraine was without electricity on Friday evening after power infrastructure was targeted during the night from Thursday to Friday. According to Ukrainian officials, the attacks have killed at least five people in the country.