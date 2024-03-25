Two attack plans “failed” in France since early 2024, reveal Gabriel et al.

After the jihadist group Islamic State claimed the attack in Moscow, Gabriel Attal announced that “extraordinary means” would be deployed “everywhere on the territory”.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal arrives at Paris’s Saint-Lazare station early Monday afternoon, greeted by police, including sentinel force soldiers, after the VIP security plan was raised to its level. Matignon announced.

Gabriel Attal announced it on Monday “exceptional meaning” will be deployed “everywhere in the region”with “4000 additional troops” placed “on warning”The attack in Moscow was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State.

“Islamic terrorist threat is real, it is strong” And “She never wavers”, the Prime Minister said during a visit to Saint-Lazare station in Paris, after the VigPirate system was boosted to its maximum level. He said there were two planned attacks “failed” Since the beginning of the year in France.

Since 2017, 45 attack plans have been thwarted

The first failed attack was on January 10, in which a man was arrested for targeting a project, the interior ministry told AFP. “Jewish Targets” or a “LGBT Nightclub”. Another, on March 5, was a 62-year-old man of concern for a planned attack against Christian religious buildings, the same source said.

“We work upstream, we work on all fronts. Our fight against terrorism cannot be fought with words. It is very solid and our hand will never waver in the face of terrorism, never in the face of Islamism.”Gabriel Attal added that since 2017, 45 planned attacks have been thwarted, and 760 radicalized foreigners have been arrested. “Back to the Border” From that date.

A meeting organized by the General Secretariat of Defense and National Security, placed under its purview, was held in the afternoon to decide on the steps to be taken, after changing every posture of the Vijipirate scheme.

About 10,000 troops were engaged

While France moved to the same alert level “Emergency Attack” After the murder of teacher Dominique Bernard in Arras by a radicalized former student, up to 7,000 soldiers of the Sentinel Force were deployed to the region. The VigPirate plan was then downgraded to Level 2 (“Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”) in January before rising again on Sunday evening.

Operation Sentinel was launched in January 2015 following the attack on Charlie Hebdo. According to the Ministry of Armed Forces, up to 10,000 troops (including 3,000 reserves) can be deployed on national territory. The number of troops deployed is not fixed and evolves according to requirements.

The General Directorate of Internal Security will meet on Thursday morning “All Intelligence Artists” for “Draw All Consequences of Moscow Attack”Gerald Darmanin announced on Monday.