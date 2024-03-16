News

Trump’s former vice president won’t endorse him

Photo of Admin Admin39 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence announced this Friday that he will not endorse the Republican billionaire in November’s presidential election. “This won’t surprise you, I’m not going to support Donald Trump this year,” he declared to Joe Biden during an interview with Fox News.

An evangelical Christian, a staunch opponent of abortion, Mike Pence helped Donald Trump win over the religious right by becoming his running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign. After years of unwavering loyalty, he changed his tune following the attack on the Capitol, which shook American democracy. On January 6, 2021. On that day, Mike Pence, as Vice-President, presided over a session of Congress during which elected officials had to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Brief application for 2024

Although he has only a ceremonial role, Donald Trump has insisted that he refuses to recognize the Democrat’s election. The former governor of Indiana did not comply, causing him strong enmity among the billionaire’s supporters. Entering the Capitol by force, some called for the “hanging” of Mike Pence, who hastily had to hide.

Since then, he has ruled that the president’s words were “irresponsible” and “put him in danger”. In June 2023, Mike Pence ran against him in the Republican primaries. But due to lack of support, he had to throw in the towel before the first ballot.

(TagsToTranslate)US Presidential Election 2024

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin39 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The passengers of the train were released after being taken hostage

February 9, 2024

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza creates unsafe and unjustified conditions for which the Israelis are responsible”

2 weeks ago

Airlines have now decided not to fly French people to Niger

February 2, 2024

A new volcano erupts south of Reykjavík, evacuating residents

January 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button