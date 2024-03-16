Trump’s former vice president won’t endorse him

Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence announced this Friday that he will not endorse the Republican billionaire in November’s presidential election. “This won’t surprise you, I’m not going to support Donald Trump this year,” he declared to Joe Biden during an interview with Fox News.

An evangelical Christian, a staunch opponent of abortion, Mike Pence helped Donald Trump win over the religious right by becoming his running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign. After years of unwavering loyalty, he changed his tune following the attack on the Capitol, which shook American democracy. On January 6, 2021. On that day, Mike Pence, as Vice-President, presided over a session of Congress during which elected officials had to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Brief application for 2024

Although he has only a ceremonial role, Donald Trump has insisted that he refuses to recognize the Democrat’s election. The former governor of Indiana did not comply, causing him strong enmity among the billionaire’s supporters. Entering the Capitol by force, some called for the “hanging” of Mike Pence, who hastily had to hide.

Since then, he has ruled that the president’s words were “irresponsible” and “put him in danger”. In June 2023, Mike Pence ran against him in the Republican primaries. But due to lack of support, he had to throw in the towel before the first ballot.