Polish Eurocorps commander fired after counter-espionage investigation

Jaroslaw Gromadzinski, commander of the single headquarters, Eurocorps, has been dismissed from his post by the Polish Ministry of Defense. The latter, on Wednesday March 27, 2024, reported the dismissal “immediate effect”AFP relay.

His successor is still unknown

This follows a military intelligence investigation into Lt. Gen. Jaroslaw Gromadzinski’s access to classified information. “New information about the officer”According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

“As a result, it was decided to remove General Gromadzinski from his position as commander of the Eurocorps and immediately recall him to his country”According to the Ministry, another officer will be appointed “Ensure consistency” Hitherto held office by General.

Responsible for Ukrainian soldiers

The Polish ministry did not provide new information on the general or details of the ongoing investigation. Before becoming commander of EuroCorps last June, General Gromadzinski was adviser-coordinator of the Chief of General Staff of the Polish Army.

In recent months, he served as part of an international assistance team for Ukraine in Wiesbaden, Germany, where the U.S. Along with service members, they were responsible for training Ukrainian soldiers.

Created in 1992, Eurocorps is a unique force bringing together a thousand soldiers from six member states, known as the “Framework Nations” (France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland), which finance and administer the organization. Some “associated nations” (Greece, Turkey, Italy, Romania and Austria) also support Eurocorps, providing it with officers on the general staff.