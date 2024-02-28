Trump and Biden won Michigan (almost) handily

Jim Watson, Brendan Smialowski / AFP Jim Watson, Brendan Smialowski / AFP Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their respective parties’ primaries in Michigan on February 27, 2024.

United States – They continue their journey (almost) peacefully. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden both won, surprisingly, the primaries of their respective parties held this Tuesday, February 27, in the state of Michigan for the presidential election. But they have to learn from it.

For former President Donald Trump, this landslide victory (about 66% to 29%) only cemented his position as the leader in a conservative party against Nikki Haley who refused to give up. However, he will have to look closely at his scores in certain segments of the population where he is weak, especially among university graduates, or even rejected altogether, the Associated Press underlines.

As for presidential candidate up for re-election Joe Biden, he’s sure… half. The campaign for the opposition vote was in fact launched because of his foreign policy in the Middle East. Part of his voters judge that he is too close to Israel and that he does not condemn the Gaza Strip shelling enough.

While his sole Democratic challenger, Dean Phillips, was largely unlikely to lose in any event, his campaign members are carefully monitoring the number of ballots marked as “uncommitted.”

The protest movement was successful

The group leading the revolt called at least 10,000 Michigan voters “ A powerful and clear message. At the time of writing, the anti-war and pro-Gaza group says it has exceeded its objective and already claims more than 11,000 protest ballots.

This strong mobilization can send a strong message to future primary voters. And further destabilizing the White House tenant, criticized for his age and poor position facing Donald Trump in the November election. Both candidates should represent their respective parties on November 5.

Michigan will also be a very important state for the presidential election. is one of them “Swing States”, it means that it is not captured by either party and the results of this state can tip the balance to one side or the other at the national level. For example, in 2020, Joe Biden won against Donald Trump by just 150,000 votes, swinging key voters in Michigan and then the general election by a hair. History can either repeat itself or have a completely different outcome in 2024.

