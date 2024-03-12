Israel, Hamas ‘no closer to agreement’ on Gaza ceasefire, Qatar says

Update on the situation – Qatar says an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza is not coming soon. The mediating country is trying to establish a permanent ceasefire and not a short-term ceasefire in the region.

While Qatar is working towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza that is “no closer” to seeing the light of day, “Over 100 Rockets” Hezbollah attacks Israeli military positions. Le Figaro Gets a handle on the situation…

Qatar says it is working towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar says it is working to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, not a short-term ceasefire lasting a few days, a spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday. By Majed Al-Ansari. “We are not close to reaching a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, but we are optimistic”He added during a press conference in Doha.

“We’re not close to an agreement, which means we don’t see the two sides agreeing on language that would resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of the agreement.”Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference that talks between the parties were ongoing.

Launched more than 100 rockets

The Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had launched “Over 100 Rockets” In retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Israeli military positions, which killed a day earlier in eastern Lebanon.

In a statement, it said a pro-Iranian movement had begun “More than a hundred Katyucha-type rockets” At two military bases, “In response to Israeli attacks on our people, villages and towns, recently near the city of Baalbek where a civilian was killed”.

First aid boat leaves Cyprus for Gaza

The UN suggests that aid is sent by sea and airdrops by some countries, which have become routine in recent days, which cannot replace land routes. The first boat to use the maritime corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid left Tuesday morning for the Palestinian territory on the brink of famine, the NGO that owns the boat told AFP. A vessel named after the Spanish NGO Open Arms “left” around 06:50 GMT from the Cypriot port of Larnaca, said Laura Lanuza, a spokeswoman for the organization, which usually intervenes in the central Mediterranean to rescue migrants.

The boat is carrying about 200 tons of food (rice, flour, canned goods, etc.) that must be distributed in Gaza by Spanish-American chef Jose Andres, the organization of the World Central Kitchen (WCK). “WCK aid leaves for Gaza in open arms boat”Confirmed WCK in a message published on X, which shows “Work to send as many boats as possible”. The location of this pier is not specified for security reasons.