Trevor “Quickshot” Henry announced his departure from Riot Games and LEC

An icon of broadcast talent on the European League of Legends scene, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry has marked the LEC with his talent and passion since 2013. He announced his departure from Riot Games today, becoming a freelancer, ready to explore new challenges outside. LEC.

End of an era

Trevor Henry, better known by his nickname “Quickshot”, has left a deep impression on the European League of Legends universe with his energy and passion as a commentator. Born in South Africa, he joined the Riot Games team in 2013 and quickly became a leading figure in League of Legends esports, not only in Europe, but also internationally thanks to MSI and Worlds. His remarkable ability to enthusiastically and competently explain the nuances of the game strongly encouraged many viewers’ enthusiasm and affection for the LEC. In addition to his work as a commentator on broadcast talent, Quickshot has done a lot of work coaching and developing the broadcast team.

However, his journey was a difficult time. In 2021, he had to take a break from his commentary career to refocus on his mental health, a decision widely applauded for his candor and courage, which garnered widespread support from the community.

Now 36 years old, Trevor Henry recently shared a significant change in his career, now listing himself as self-employed and confirming his departure from Riot Games. He expressed great pride in his contribution to LEC over the years and looks forward to embarking on new ventures. Although he does not plan to continue commentating on the LEC, his enthusiasm for the future and his desire to use his talents and experience in other fields underscore his willingness to take on new challenges. Trevor Henry says:

I am officially a freelancer and no longer employed by Riot Games. I’m proud of the role I’ve played at LEC over the years, but I’m ready to take on new projects. To anticipate people’s questions, I don’t plan on participating in LEC broadcasts. I don’t know what’s in store for me, but I’m looking forward to putting my skills and experience to the test when I find out.

— Trevor Henry (@Quickshot) March 15, 2024



This new move for Quickshot marks the end of an era for him and the LEC, but also the beginning of a venture in which he can potentially pursue his passion for esports in new forms.