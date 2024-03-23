Release date, news, rumours, content… all information

Information regarding Riot Games’ upcoming MMO is hard to come by. Announced in 2019, the game remains a mystery and we had to wait until April to learn a little more. The editorial team takes stock of all currently available information regarding this announced blockbuster that will take place in the universe so beloved by League of Legends players: Runeterra.

When will Riot Games’ MMO be released?

Although the official release date has not been announced yet, there are a few hints available. In December 2020, Nicolas “Niccolo” Laurent announced the then CEO of Riot Games. on Twitter that its teams are working on a “proper announcement with game images, developer diaries and other details for League of Legends’ 20th anniversary”, i.e. in 2029. With the recent announcement of restarting the project from scratch, the direction to move towards a new, It’s hard to imagine seeing Riot’s MMO released before 2030.

In summary, what’s the latest MMO news?

The project has been redesigned to provide a more unique and innovative experience.

The old vision was very close to the current MMO.

The goal is to create a significant evolution of style.

The team is made up of passionate MMO players and game development veterans.

Development will take time and the team will be savvy for several years, with the goal of creating an ambitious MMO.





Discover Demecia by MMO, every fan’s dream (c) Riot Games

Who is responsible for game development?

Initially, Greg was the head of the “Ghostcrawler” street project. His departure, announced last year, was a hard blow to Riot, as Greg had the benefit of extraordinary experience: Before joining Riot, he was lead game designer at Blizzard for the popular MMO World of Warcraft. Since then, he has been replaced by Fabrice “Faburisu” Condominas who is now the game’s executive producer. Good news for fans, he’s also very experienced as he’s worked on Mass Effects 3 and Star Wars: Squadrons for example.

Vijay Thakkar is the director on the technical side. In the past he was again in charge of the technical side, the game League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Where is the development of the MMO League of Legends?

Riot Games co-founder Mark “Trindemere” Merrill himself confirmed it on Twitter, given that the game is still early in its development, the Riot teams have decided to start from scratch to take the game in a new direction. With one goal in mind: to revolutionize the MMO genre.

Fabrice “Faburisu” also owns Condominas Confirmed on Twitter that the game was still early in its development: “Developing an MMO is a monumental undertaking. While I can’t wait to dive into the work, I’m also aware of the patience and perseverance it requires. The road is long, and we are only the first kilometers of the marathon. But I am confident in our journey and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. »

In which universe will Riot’s MMO take place?

It has been confirmed that the universe in which Riot’s MMO will take place will be similar to that of League of Legends, namely Runeterra. The Netflix series Arcane or the games Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift also take place in this universe.





MMO Runeterra (c) will take place in the vast universe of Riot Games

On which platforms will the game be available?

Nothing has been officially announced, it’s still too early, but barring any big surprises, the game will be available exclusively on PQ. At least initially.

When will Riot release more information on its MMO?

Riot is not expected to release more information for several years. In any case, this was officially announced in recent days. Fans are still hoping to get some information within months, otherwise the wait could be long, very long…





Many people hope to be able to visit the city of Piltover (c) Riot Games

Is the project at risk of cancellation?

In 2022, Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street announced that the release of Riot’s MMO was not guaranteed. If the result turned out to be unsatisfactory, it was entirely possible that the studio would simply make the drastic decision to cancel the project. Fortunately, two years later, this scenario seems remote. The will to riot seems obvious, the MMO will release and smash everything in its path.