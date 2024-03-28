Tremors in the US today, March 28 – exact time, epicenter and latest earthquake, according to USGS | United States Geological Survey | Mix

He United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports daily the telluric movements recorded in the United States and warns the population of the dangers of this phenomenon, as this country Pacific Belt and has San Andreas Fault, which is known to generate seismic energy. To keep the population informed, I share with you the official report of the most recent aftershock or earthquake in the North American region.

Latest earthquakes through its official website and its interactive map, The United States Geological Survey, Shares information in real time about the latest earthquakes mainly recorded in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Texas, Nebraska, other states.

Tremors in the US today, Thursday, March 28 via SSN LIVE

Given the record of strong earthquakes it is important to be aware of recent tremors in the United States, so follow the safety recommendations provided by the United States. USGS And competent authorities will allow citizens to know how to act in the event of an eventual earthquake episode.

Which US states are most at risk for earthquakes?

According to the Earthquake Information Center of USGS, all states of the North American country have experienced some kind of earthquake. However, some states are more prone to major earthquakes than others. These are some of the states with the highest risk: