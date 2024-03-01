Cachiro: “It’s common for politicians in Honduras to take bribes, then refuse them”

During his testimony on the stand, Davis has claimed that Lionel Maradiaga, the former leader of “Los Cachiros,” has bribed several politicians in Honduras, causing a huge upheaval in the country’s political life.

Known as “El Cachiro”, Maradiaga has said he paid bribes to Honduran political figures, although those involved have denied any connection and dismissed the claims as false.

According to a transcript provided by Inner City Press news portal reporter Matthew Russell Lee, Maradiaga claimed to have delivered the USB drive and documents related to these alleged payments to politicians to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials.

Part of the cross-examination by the defense of JOH

JOH Lawyer Colon: Including bribes to Mauricio Villeda of the Liberal Party?

Davis: Yes.

COLON: And you bribed Carlos Zelaya from Libre?

Davis: Yes.

Colon: How much did you bribe Villeda?

DAVIS: Between $200,000 and $250,000, sir.

COLON: Did you bribe Oscar Najera?

Davis: Yes.

Devas: It is common in Honduras for politicians to accept and then deny drug-related bribes.

COLON: Did you pay a bribe Carlos Zelaya Free party?

Davis: Yeah, come on in. 100,000 and 200,000 dollars.

COLON: Is that his brother Former President Mel Zelaya?

Davis: Yes.

Colon: Was JOH important to you?